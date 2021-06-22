Leading the pack is the Oukitel WP7, which got the biggest discount and has the overall lowest price of the three phones we picked from the pack. Aside from making a gloriously rugged phone, the Oukitel WP7 doubles as a way to quite literally see in the dark thanks to its infrared vision camera.

Sometimes the best Prime Day deals aren't from the brands you know. There are tons of great Prime Day smartphone deals , but these rugged phone deals stray from the norm and offer wholly unique experiences that can be had for less — but only for today!

Oukitel packs an octa-core Helio P90 processor inside the phone which, when paired with the massive 8,000mAh battery, means you'll be getting several days worth of battery life out of each charge. Impressively enough, this battery is so huge it can be used as a USB power bank to charge other devices; all you need to do is hook up a USB OTG adapter and plug it in. That OTG cable is included in the box, by the way, so no need to buy anything extra to unlock this functionality.

This one's powered by Android 10, sports 6GB of RAM for great multitasking performance, and even has ample internal storage at 128GB. It supports global 4G LTE networks and even has a spot on the back to hook up optional modules, like the flashlight module that Oukitel sells separately.

As with all rugged phones, this one features a burly rubber and metal frame that'll survive from practically any drop, can be submerged underwater for long periods of time, and can even withstand super extreme temperatures. Just don't expect it to take award-winning pictures, because it's really not meant for that — although, the 48MP camera will get the job done.

While the Oukitel WP7 is our favorite pick of the litter, Doogee and Blackview both make some compelling rugged phones that will cost you a bit more money but might offer a few extras that are better tailored to your needs. Check them out below.

Doogee S96 Prime Day knocks $40 off the regular price of the Doogee S96, a rugged phone with some seriously impressive specs. A Helio G90 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, rugged frame built for extreme temperatures ranging from -55c to 70c (-67F to 158F), and even an infrared camera to see in pitch darkness. It's like an upgraded version of the Oukitel WP7 for about $50 more. $350 at Amazon Blackview BV9800 Pro Despite what the price might suggest, this one has the least powerful processor of the trio in this collection. It more than makes up for any processing deficiencies by adding in a thermal camera, which could be far more useful than the 20% boost in performance you'll get with the other phones on this list. $470 at Amazon