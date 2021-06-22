Gone are the days where you would need to use a DSLR camera to record your family (or even professional) videos. Now, you can just grab any of the best Android phones and press record. But if you want to take your video recording skills to the next level, you might want to consider the DJI OM 4 for stabilization, as it's one of the best smartphone gimbals out there. Now that Prime Day has arrived, you can save a few bucks in the process, and get the DJI OM 4 for $119, which is $30 off the retail price.
The biggest reason for using a smartphone gimbal over a handheld tripod comes down to the stabilization. Even the best camera phones that feature built-in image stabilization can't always account for those times where your hands or arms start to get tired. A gimbal is essentially an extremely overpowered selfie stick with more technology than you can imagine.
When you think of DJI, the first thought that might come to mind is about the company's drones. But that's just one part of the puzzle, as DJI is really trying to become the go-to company for just about any of your mobile photography accessory needs. And that's where gimbals like the DJI OM 4 come into play.
The OM 4 includes a magnetic phone clamp that locks your phone into place. There's 3-axis stabilization to get rid of any potential shaky footage from rearing its head when you go back to watch the video later. Once paired with the DJI app and your phone, there are a series of buttons on the front of the handle that allow you to just start recording when you're ready, or you can just use them to snap a selfie. DJI has even gone so far to include unique gestures if you want to prop-up the OM 4 with your smartphone in-tow and snap a picture.
Mobile photography is continuing to impress us on a yearly basis, but when you pair the best phone with the best accessories, it just makes the experience that much better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
20 best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals: Wear your savings on your wrist
During these tough times, you need to take care of yourself and stay connected with others, and there is no better gadget to help you do so than an Android-connected smartwatch. Here are some of the best deals we've found for Prime Day 2021.
Here are 57 reasons to grab an Amazon device deal for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and you can save devices like Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, Ring doorbells, and more right now.
15 best Prime Day Chromebook deals: These discounts won't last long
This year Chromebook deals are going to look a little different than Prime Days past, but there's still deals to be had if you know where and how to look. Your next laptop is waiting for you in this roundup.
These are the best cases to protect your TCL 10 Pro
Whether you want to deck out your brand new TCL 10 Pro or you need to replace a ratty old cover, getting a new phone case is the solution. These are the best cases that you can get for your TCL 10 Pro right now.