Gone are the days where you would need to use a DSLR camera to record your family (or even professional) videos. Now, you can just grab any of the best Android phones and press record. But if you want to take your video recording skills to the next level, you might want to consider the DJI OM 4 for stabilization, as it's one of the best smartphone gimbals out there. Now that Prime Day has arrived, you can save a few bucks in the process, and get the DJI OM 4 for $119, which is $30 off the retail price.

The DJI OM 4 is one impressive smartphone gimbal with its 3-axis stabilization, and the ability to control your phone's camera with buttons on the handle. This smartphone gimbal can also act as a selfie stick or just as a stand.

The biggest reason for using a smartphone gimbal over a handheld tripod comes down to the stabilization. Even the best camera phones that feature built-in image stabilization can't always account for those times where your hands or arms start to get tired. A gimbal is essentially an extremely overpowered selfie stick with more technology than you can imagine.

When you think of DJI, the first thought that might come to mind is about the company's drones. But that's just one part of the puzzle, as DJI is really trying to become the go-to company for just about any of your mobile photography accessory needs. And that's where gimbals like the DJI OM 4 come into play.

The OM 4 includes a magnetic phone clamp that locks your phone into place. There's 3-axis stabilization to get rid of any potential shaky footage from rearing its head when you go back to watch the video later. Once paired with the DJI app and your phone, there are a series of buttons on the front of the handle that allow you to just start recording when you're ready, or you can just use them to snap a selfie. DJI has even gone so far to include unique gestures if you want to prop-up the OM 4 with your smartphone in-tow and snap a picture.

Mobile photography is continuing to impress us on a yearly basis, but when you pair the best phone with the best accessories, it just makes the experience that much better.