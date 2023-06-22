Amazon Prime Day 2023 announced — these are the best early phone deals (so far)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 11th, but we're already gathering the best early phone deals so you know where to look when you're ready to shop. After all, the best devices from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and beyond are already seeing discounts, so why wait until next month to get your hands on an outstanding new smartphone?

We've reviewed and tested all of these phones extensively, and if you know Android Central, you know we don't recommend a device unless it has something special to offer. As such, the discounted phones below are only the picks that we would feel good using ourselves. No bottom-of-the-barrel devices here.

We'll continue updating this guide over the next few weeks, so if you don't buy anything today, check back later to see what's new. As we mentioned above, Amazon Prime Day 2023 will begin on July 11th at 3 a.m. ET and run through Wednesday, July 12th. Naturally, we expect many of Amazon's biggest competitors to be launching their own sale events at the same time, so keep an eye trained on our other deal hubs, such as the best Google Pixel 7 deals and best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, so you don't miss anything.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon Weeks before Prime Day, Amazon is slashing a straight $100 off the price of the Galaxy S23. They're also throwing in 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for 100% free. It may not be as powerful as its Ultra big sibling, but the S23 boasts a massive battery, loads of software support, and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon Right in between the S23 and the S23 Ultra sits the Galaxy S23 Plus, a perfectly-balanced smartphone that comes complete with an incredible processor, lovely AMOLED 120Hz screen, and an elegant yet durable design. Amazon is currently slashing $150 off the unlocked phone, no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Amazon And then we come to the S23 Ultra, an unparalleled powerhouse of technology and design that boasts an honestly-pretty-huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated S Pen stylus. Amazon is currently carving an excellent $200 off the price of the unlocked Ultra, plus you still get those 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,349.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is basically a feature-packed smartphone and a powerful tablet all rolled into one, which explains the steep price tag. Luckily, this Prime Day phone deal slashes a jaw-dropping $450 off the unlocked foldable, sending the price crashing to a record low.

For more discounted Galaxy phones, check out the Budget Phones section below.

Best Google Pixel deals

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google Pixel 7 128GB: $599 $516.80 at Amazon Head to Amazon and grab an unlocked Google Pixel 7 and you'll instantly save 14%. That's obviously not a huge discount yet, but we expect Amazon to seriously increase the amount of the price drop as we approach Prime Day.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: $899 $799 at Amazon Snag the 128GB version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro and you'll instantly get a straight $100 off your purchase, plus 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited and up to $401 in Amazon credit if you trade in an old or broken device. Not too shabby for the best Android phone that money can buy.

For more discounted Pixels, check out the Budget Phones section below.

Best budget phone deals

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus Nord N30 128GB: $299, plus FREE pair of Nord Buds 2 It's a little different from the discounts on this list, but if you grab an unlocked OnePlus Nord N30 from Amazon you'll also get a pair of Nord Buds 2 wireless earbuds for 100% free. That's a value of $60, plus you're getting an eye-catching budget Android phone with a 5,000mAh battery, tons of software features, and 50W charging.

Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499, plus FREE pair of Pixel Buds A-Series Like the OnePlus deal described above, if you buy the new Pixel 7a through Amazon you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds (a value of $99)! We can't say enough good things about the Google Pixel 7a, a budget Android phone that packs flagship-level specs like the Tensor G2 chipset into an elegant, durable design.

Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon The Pixel 7a's biggest competition is the Samsung Galaxy A54, a sophisticated mid-range smartphone that comes complete with a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and years of software support. Right now, Amazon is slashing a straight $50 off the price of the phone.

Moto G Stylus (2023): $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon At just $199.99, the Moto G Stylus (2023) offers plenty of bang for the buck, thanks to its lovely 90Hz display and built-in stylus. Amazon is currently dropping an additional $20 off the price of the phone, making it an even more enticing opportunity.