The Samsung Galaxy S21 family of smartphones have officially been announced, along with the new Galaxy Buds Pro for enhanced audio. Samsung also took a moment to talk about its new Galaxy Smart tag, which was rumored for a while as a potential competitor to Apple's upcoming AirTags and an answer to the Tile item tracker, which is easily one of the best bluetooth trackers available today.

Similar to Tile, Samsung's Galaxy Smart Tag can be attached to an item or pet and uses Bluetooth LE in order to communicate with your smartphone in order to locate the item with Samsung's SmartThings Find app. And even when your item or pet is out of Bluetooth range, the Galaxy Smart Tag can be located by bouncing the Bluetooth signal from nearby Galaxy smartphones, a process that is encrypted to protect the privacy of other Galaxy owners.

Samsung stated that the Galaxy Smart Tag will be available for purchase on January 29th and will retail for $30. Additionally, anyone who pre-orders any of the new Galaxy S21 smartphones between now and January 28th will receive a Galaxy Smart Tag for free!

Samsung also announced a Galaxy Smart Tag+, which will use its UltraWide Band in order to communicate with your device. There's no word on when exactly this device will be available, but Samsung mentioned that it will be available later this year. And Samsung is highlighting a number of customization options that will be available for the tags when they release.