After months of leaks, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S22 series. The phones are quite impressive thanks to the upgraded cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and, of course, the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

From our Galaxy S22 hands-on, our Nicholas Sutrich notes how these phones are a solid upgrade from last year's flagships and should definitely be worth a look from Android fans. And now that preorders are open, you finally have a chance to secure one for yourself.

We want to know if you're preordering a Galaxy S22 model and which one you're going with.

Are you going to preorder a Galaxy S22 smartphone?

While the pricing may have remained similar from last year's flagships, there are already some notable Galaxy S22 deals on the table that you don't wanna miss out on. For starters, Samsung and carriers are giving you the option to upgrade your storage option at no additional cost. That means if you grab any S22 model at 128GB, you can get upgraded to the 256GB version for the same price. The same applies to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its 256GB model, which can be upgraded to the 512GB variant.

It's definitely a nice preorder perk considering there's no external storage on either model, in addition to the lower starting RAM on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, this offer will only be available if you preorder the devices before February 24.

Other deals include saving up to $1000 on a Galaxy S22 model from various carriers and receiving a $200 Samsung Credit if you order from Samsung, which can be used to buy other accessories like wireless earbuds or any of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.