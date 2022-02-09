After months of leaks, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S22 series. The phones are quite impressive thanks to the upgraded cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and, of course, the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
From our Galaxy S22 hands-on, our Nicholas Sutrich notes how these phones are a solid upgrade from last year's flagships and should definitely be worth a look from Android fans. And now that preorders are open, you finally have a chance to secure one for yourself.
We want to know if you're preordering a Galaxy S22 model and which one you're going with.
While the pricing may have remained similar from last year's flagships, there are already some notable Galaxy S22 deals on the table that you don't wanna miss out on. For starters, Samsung and carriers are giving you the option to upgrade your storage option at no additional cost. That means if you grab any S22 model at 128GB, you can get upgraded to the 256GB version for the same price. The same applies to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its 256GB model, which can be upgraded to the 512GB variant.
It's definitely a nice preorder perk considering there's no external storage on either model, in addition to the lower starting RAM on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, this offer will only be available if you preorder the devices before February 24.
Other deals include saving up to $1000 on a Galaxy S22 model from various carriers and receiving a $200 Samsung Credit if you order from Samsung, which can be used to buy other accessories like wireless earbuds or any of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.
The new Note
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The best gets better
The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's new premium smartphone, featuring a vibrant display, impressive 108MP camera, S Pen for all your note-taking needs, and up to four OS upgrades, so you don't need to worry about losing missing out on the new updates for a long time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google releases Android 12L Beta 3 with support for the Pixel 6 series
The latest release for Android 12L is rolling out now on Google Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6 series.
It's not-ch a problem that the Galaxy Tab S8 has unique bezels
Samsung wants the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to compete with the iPad Pro, but even Apple, king of notches, doesn't use one on its Pro tablet. Here's why that isn't as big of a problem for Samsung's 14.6-inch tablet as you might think.
Samsung Galaxy S22: Your complete buyer's guide
After months of leaks and speculation, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Here's what you need to know to decide which to buy.
All your favorite colors with the new Samsung Galaxy S22
The Galaxy S22 series has some familiar shades on hand and some wonderful new hues. Before buying your shiny new phone, let's break down which Galaxy S22 color you should rock for the next few years.