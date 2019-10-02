What you need to know
It has been nearly two years since Google launched the Pixel Buds, and it looks like it's time for an update. According to a source speaking with 9to5Google on the matter, Google is set to announce the Pixel Buds 2 sometime soon.
Since Google has a hardware event scheduled for October 15 where it is set to unveil the new Pixel 4, it is entirely likely the new Pixel Buds 2 could make an appearance as well.
So far, the details surrounding the Pixel Buds 2 are unknown. Unlike the Pixel 4 which has leaked left and right for months, there hasn't been anything revealed about what we can expect from Google's second-gen Pixel earbuds.
However, we can assume the biggest upgrade will be the buds cutting the cord to go truly wireless like the AirPods or new Echo Buds. Over the past couple of years, truly wireless buds have become increasingly popular, and to launch a second-gen wired pair would seem completely out-of-date.
The original Pixel Buds were met with mixed reactions after many complained about the touch controls, carrying case, and sound quality for the premium price. Hopefully, over the past two years, Google has learned from the critism and will have a new pair of wireless headphones to wow us with at the Pixel event this year.
