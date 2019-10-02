It has been nearly two years since Google launched the Pixel Buds, and it looks like it's time for an update. According to a source speaking with 9to5Google on the matter, Google is set to announce the Pixel Buds 2 sometime soon.

Since Google has a hardware event scheduled for October 15 where it is set to unveil the new Pixel 4, it is entirely likely the new Pixel Buds 2 could make an appearance as well.

So far, the details surrounding the Pixel Buds 2 are unknown. Unlike the Pixel 4 which has leaked left and right for months, there hasn't been anything revealed about what we can expect from Google's second-gen Pixel earbuds.