The Google Pixel 5 may be brand new, but you can already score some savings on one for Black Friday. Right now, the unlocked phone is discounted to just $649 at Amazon which is the lowest price we've seen on it since its release as well as the best Pixel 5 Black Friday deal so far.

All-new low Google Pixel 5 Score the best price yet on Google's all-new Pixel 5 at Amazon this holiday season. The unlocked 5G phone has a 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB storage, fast charging, and more. $649.00 $699.00 $50 off See at Amazon

The Google Pixel 5 offers a number of solid improvements upon the Pixel 4. Though its predecessor received some flak for its bad battery life, the Pixel 5 includes a 4080mAh battery that's miles better than the 2800mAh battery found in the Pixel 4. The cameras are receiving an upgrade as well; the telephoto lens from the Pixel 4 has been replaced with a standard and ultra-wide camera, along with a new motion blur mode and an audio zoom feature.

The Pixel 5 is also equipped with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, similar to the one found in devices like the LG Velvet and Motorola Edge, along with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 6-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. There's even an integrated fingerprint sensor for added security.

Today's discount is also matched at B&H where you can also snag it with the Pixel Stand charger and save a further $50. Best Buy has the Pixel 5 on sale at $599.99 with activation, too.