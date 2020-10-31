What you need to know
- The Pixel 5 has a known battery indicator bug, which shows inaccurate battery percentages.
- Some Pixel 5 owners have reported a noticeable gap between the display and the frame right out of the box.
- Google has promised a bug fix for the battery indicator, while a teardown video addresses the screen gap issue.
It's only been about two weeks since the Google Pixel 5 started arriving on people's doorsteps, but early adopters have already found a few notable issues with their units including a battery indicator bug as well as a screen gap between the display and the frame.
In a recent Google support thread discovered by 9to5Google, several users have reported that their battery indicators have been showing inaccurate percentages with unusually slow drain times. A Google product expert has acknowledged the issue.
"The team is aware of this issue and a fix will be rolling out soon in a future Android update. Your battery is charging, but the indicator may be stuck. If you restart your phone and plug it into the charger again, the battery level should quickly rise to the correct level."
Considering that this is a known software issue and Google pushes out monthly updates for Pixel users, Pixel 5 owners could probably rest assured that this particular battery indicator bug will be fixed in a timely manner.
In addition, while the screen gap issue is more of a pressing matter and Google is still investigating the reports, a teardown YouTube video byPBKreviews reveals that the problem may not be widespread.
The video is a full disassembly of the Pixel 5 and shows that there are solid clips and adhesives all around the display panel. He notes that the Pixel 5's design and construction has no inherent flaws. Inferring from this teardown video, the screen gap issue is most likely due to poor quality control for some units, especially in terms of applying the adhesives.
While these issues may be minor or rare, and shouldn't turn you away from buying the Pixel 5, they're definitely things to keep in mind before you make your purchasing decision.
Google Pixel 5
The Google Pixel 5 is Google's back-to-basics and it's one of the best all-around phones for the money. It's got the signature Pixel camera, a cohesive Google software experience, as well as fantastic battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
LG phones would be so great, if LG finally made software that doesn't suck
LG makes phones that look great and are beautifully designed. It's also not afraid to try something new. If only it could improve the software on them it could give Samsung some competition.
Got a Pixel 5? Here are 10 tips you should know
The Google Pixel 5 is one of the smartest Android phones of the year. Here are 10 tips to get the absolute most out of it!
Here's why Google probably won't release a 'true flagship Pixel' next March
Google is really bad at keeping secrets and one this big is no exception. Sorry, but you're going to be waiting until next October for any new "flagship" Pixel phone.
Charging is better than ever on the Pixel 5 with these wireless chargers
Wireless charging on past Pixels was always a bit of a guessing game. Unique profiles and speeds meant that you had to search high and low to find chargers that worked. Thankfully with the Pixel 5, things are much more mainstream and chargers are more widely available.