Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 get a price drop when the Galaxy S25 launches?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is likely to be revealed in just a few months, so the question on everyone's lips is this: will the Galaxy S24 be getting a price drop in 2025 or should you plan to buy your phone sooner?

After all, the holiday season is nearly upon us and we expect to see a lot of Black Friday Samsung deals in the coming weeks. Whether you're planning ahead or hoping to buy a new phone today, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about potential Samsung Galaxy S24 price drops.

What we know

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, an onslaught of recent leaks and rumors have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be announced during an Unpacked event in January. This prediction also falls in line with past Samsung launches, so we can safely say that we'll probably get our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra sometime in late January or early February.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Assuming Samsung doesn't raise the price considerably (which is a possibility) the Galaxy S25 is likely to start around $799 with the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra retailing around $999 and $1,299, respectively. The flagship lineup is expected to boast the extremely powerful new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with some significant camera upgrades, new Galaxy AI features, and One UI 7 straight out of the box.

Will the S24 drop in price?

So, what does this mean for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series? Well, if past device launches are any indication, we expect Samsung Galaxy S24 deals to become much more common once the S25 series is unveiled.

Black Friday 2024 is also going to be a great time to pick up an S24 as retailers begin discounting the phones to (presumably) make room for the Galaxy S25 series. These offers will mostly appear in the form of straight discounts on unlocked phones, but you can also check with your wireless carrier to see if they're offering some enhanced trade-in promotions or service deals.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 get a permanent price drop when the S25 series is unveiled? I wouldn't count on it, but even if the price did drop a little (say, if the S24 was given a $100 reduction like the Galaxy S22 received), it's quite unlikely that it'll get much better than the holiday offers coming up this month.

So, in conclusion, here's my advice: if you want the latest and greatest technology that Samsung has to offer with no exception, wait until January for the Samsung Galaxy S25 preorder deals to go live. After all, there are quite a few advantages to those who choose to wait.

If you've had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, however, it would be wise to buy sooner rather than later (before the S25 is even announced).