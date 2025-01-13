Why wait for the S25 when you can score up to $950 OFF the Galaxy S24 Ultra right now?

The Galaxy S25 series may be dropping later this month, but you don't need to wait to score some excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals. Pick up the powerful (and soon-to-be last-gen) smartphone directly from Samsung and you'll score up to $750 of trade-in credit AND $200 of instant savings with select color variations.

Skip the trade-in process altogether and you'll still receive $500 off, totally clobbering the S24 deals that we saw during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. The exclusive color variants that give you the deal are Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange — so take your pick!

2024's most powerful smartphone gets a major discount ahead of the S25 launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 From $349.99 with trade-in | $799.99 without at Samsung Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in one of the exclusive Titanium color variants and you'll get $200 off alongside $750 of potential trade-in credit. If you don't have an old or broken phone to send in (or you're simply not getting enough credit), skip the trade-in process for $300 of instant savings. All things said and done, you're guaranteed to get at least $500 off the super-powered smartphone, and that's no small feat.

✅Recommended if: you want a large and powerful Android phone with great cameras, AI features, and years of software support.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather wait for the Galaxy S25 to come out; you don't like any of the S24 Ultra's exclusive color variants.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was easily one of the best Android phones released in 2024, with loads of AI features, a gorgeous AMOLED display (with built-in stylus), and one of the best cameras Samsung has ever produced. You also get seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed.

As noted in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, our biggest issue with the phone was its price. Thanks to this deal, and the imminent arrival of the S25 series, that's no longer such an issue.

Of course, the big question is whether you should buy this phone now or wait for the Galaxy S25 lineup to arrive. The new flagship series is likely to be revealed during Samsung Unpacked on January 22nd, and there are certain to be a ton of Galaxy S25 preorder deals going live shortly thereafter. The choice is yours, but either way, you can rest easy knowing that you've gotten your hands on some of the best hardware in the biz.