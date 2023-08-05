Which S Pens work with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? Best answer: Only the Samsung Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro can be used with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. All other Samsung styli are incompatible with the foldable.

The large foldable is perfect for S Pen usage

Adding S Pen compatibility to the Z Fold series was one of the smartest moves ever to be played by Samsung. It just makes so much sense to be able to write on a large foldable with a stylus. The book-like form factor makes it feel so natural and fun! Thanks to Android and the Play Store, all your favorite note-taking apps are a few taps away on any Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device.

You don't need to question whether or not to get an S Pen for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Rather, the real conundrum is deciding which Samsung stylus to buy for the foldable. This can be pretty confusing because there are loads of different S Pen models available, but not all of them work with Samsung Galaxy foldables.

It would be really great if you could just grab the S Pen for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or S23 Ultra and call it a day. Unfortunately, any stylus that comes with one of the brand's S series phones is incompatible with the Z Fold 5.

Unlike the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung doesn't give you one of its styli along with the Fold 5. This means users have no choice but to buy one separately for their new folding phone.

Samsung sells the S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition in singular units, like a side on an à la carte menu. There are three versions of the S Pen Fold Edition available. This includes one for the Fold 3, one for the Fold 4, and another one for the Fold 5. In theory, you can use all three models with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, Samsung does not recommend this as other S Pen models might damage the screen of the Fold 5.

Rather than buying the Galaxy Z Fold 5 S Pen Fold Edition or S Pen Pro separately, it makes more sense to invest in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen Case. Not only do you get funkier colors, but the set also gets you a perfectly fitting phone cover for your Fold 5.