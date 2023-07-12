When does Prime Day end? Everything you need to know about Day 2 deals

We're over halfway through Amazon's big sale but the tech deals are still pouring in like there's no tomorrow, so many folks are asking one question: When does Prime Day end?

The massive sitewide sale event kicked off early yesterday morning and is slated to run "through July 12th" according to Amazon, but let's break down exactly what that means so you don't miss any of the sweet, sweet savings.

How long does Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day will officially wrap up this evening, July 12th, at 11:59pm Pacific time. Once the clock strikes midnight on the West Coast of the United States, Amazon will go back to being a regular site with regular deals and the internet will finally calm down for a bit (at least until Samsung Unpacked kicks off in a few weeks).

Where can I find the best last-minute deals?

Believe it or not, we've been keeping track of the best Prime Day deals of 2023 since way before the sale officially started. In addition to our regularly updated Prime Day live blog, we've got a variety of deal hubs dedicated to particular products so you know exactly where to look no matter what you're shopping for. We'll drop all the links you need below.

Our top 10 favorite deals of Prime Day 2023

Do I need to be a Prime member?

For the most part, yes. Although there are a few deals that don't require a Prime membership, the majority of the offers showcased during the sale will need a paid account. Oh, so you don't want to pay? Well, we have good news for you.

How do I get Prime Day deals for free?

Let us let you in on a little secret. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy all of the benefits of Prime for a full month without spending a dime. If you decide you don't want to pay for the $14.99/month membership once the month is over, you're welcome to cancel your account at any time.