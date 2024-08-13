The fun-sized Google Pixel 9 comes in a diverse squad of colors, with shades ranging from black and white hues to bold and splashy tints. Four colors are a lot to take in, which probably makes it very difficult to settle down on a single variant to take home forever. Three of them aren't new to the roster, but there's a blushing new entrant to Pixel's portfolio of colors.

Are you pondering over what color Google Pixel 9 should you buy? Stop fretting and take an in-depth look at each colorway first. We've listed them all below, followed by useful advice to help you make your choice.

Meet the Pixel 9 in all its forms

It's a battle of bold vs. safe hues when choosing a Pixel 9 color

The itsy bitsy 6.3-inch Google Pixel 9 comes in four shades, two of which are basic while the others are eye-catchingly colorful. Neutrals like Obsidian and Porcelain are safe choices, but they don't embody the spirit of a Pixel in my opinion.

Google's phones are full of cutting-edge features that are both insanely good fun and also mind-blowingly useful. Nothing embodies the spirit of such fine Android phones better than bold hues. The Pixel 9 has so many great features and that signature Pixel UI. You want to match that with a boisterous shade like Peony or Wintergreen.

Since Google has launched matching Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3 options, you can achieve a seamless look regardless of which color Pixel 9 you buy. Don't be afraid to take a risk; go with your gut. And hey, if you feel like you made a mistake for whatever reason later on, you can always fix it up by getting a good-looking case for your Pixel 9.