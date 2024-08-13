What color Google Pixel 9 should you buy?
Will you stick with plain grayscales or embrace the Pixel 9's bolder colors?
The fun-sized Google Pixel 9 comes in a diverse squad of colors, with shades ranging from black and white hues to bold and splashy tints. Four colors are a lot to take in, which probably makes it very difficult to settle down on a single variant to take home forever. Three of them aren't new to the roster, but there's a blushing new entrant to Pixel's portfolio of colors.
Are you pondering over what color Google Pixel 9 should you buy? Stop fretting and take an in-depth look at each colorway first. We've listed them all below, followed by useful advice to help you make your choice.
Meet the Pixel 9 in all its forms
Pretty in pink
This sweet candy pink is the newest, splashiest, and most attractive colorway of the Google Pixel 9. Everything from the frame to the buttons and the camera bar matches the pink hues of the body.
Sorta minty
Wintergreen is this year's green shade for the Pixel 9. It's like a mix of the mint-colored Pixel 8 and the Hazel variant of the Pixel 7 Pro. We love this natural hue because of its freshness.
Black beauty
It's common knowledge that you can never go wrong with black, be it clothes, shoes, or possessions like a Pixel 9. Obsidian comes and goes with the Pixel family, but luckily the baby Pixel 9 comes in it this time around.
Bougie beige
The Google Pixel 9 in Porcelain channels champagne and the finer things in life. If you like that "old money" vibe, this color is spot-on. And if you get bored of it eventually, a case can give it a makeover.
It's a battle of bold vs. safe hues when choosing a Pixel 9 color
The itsy bitsy 6.3-inch Google Pixel 9 comes in four shades, two of which are basic while the others are eye-catchingly colorful. Neutrals like Obsidian and Porcelain are safe choices, but they don't embody the spirit of a Pixel in my opinion.
Google's phones are full of cutting-edge features that are both insanely good fun and also mind-blowingly useful. Nothing embodies the spirit of such fine Android phones better than bold hues. The Pixel 9 has so many great features and that signature Pixel UI. You want to match that with a boisterous shade like Peony or Wintergreen.
Since Google has launched matching Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3 options, you can achieve a seamless look regardless of which color Pixel 9 you buy. Don't be afraid to take a risk; go with your gut. And hey, if you feel like you made a mistake for whatever reason later on, you can always fix it up by getting a good-looking case for your Pixel 9.
