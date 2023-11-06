Verizon's Black Friday sale features BOGO deals on two of my favorite Android phones

Good old-fashioned Black Friday deals are a dime-a-dozen right now, but Verizon's sale has just kicked off with some pretty interesting offers in tow. Buy a featured device and add a line with an eligible data plan, and the wireless carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make a second phone totally free with another qualified line. That's up to $800 over 36 months, and both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 8 are included in the promotion.

Both the Unlimited Plus plan and the Unlimited Ultimate plans are included in the deal, so take your pick. Naturally, like many Verizon Black Friday deals, this offer has a bit of fine print involved, but if you're looking to make a change to your wireless service or someone in your household is looking for a new phone, $800 of promo credit is a pretty sweet opportunity. Just keep in mind that the offer is set to expire on November 8th, so don't wait too long to make your move.

Looking for something simpler? We're also keeping track of all the best Black Friday phone deals from every retailer across the web, not just Verizon.

Buy one, get one free deals during Verizon's Black Friday sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB: Buy one, get one free with new line at Verizon Good news for Verizon users! From now until November 8th, if you buy a Galaxy S23 and add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan, you'll get enough promo credits to make a second Galaxy S23 totally free with an additional qualified line. If you don't need a second phone, Verizon is also offering up to $800 of trade-in credit when you add a qualified line.