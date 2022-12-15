This Amazon deal sends the Google Pixel 7 crashing back down to its Black Friday price

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are long gone, but it seems like a few retailers have missed the memo. Head to Amazon today and you can get the Google Pixel 7 for a hefty $100 off (opens in new tab) or the super-powered Pixel 7 Pro for $150 off (opens in new tab). These are identical to the price drops that we saw during Amazon's Black Friday sale, and an extremely tempting opportunity for those of us who missed the boat the first time around.

The two phones earned tops spots on our list of the best Android phones that money can buy, and it's not hard to see why. They both pack loads of premium features into a sophisticated, thoughtful design, such as some of the best camera technology in the mobile market, great battery life, and the highly-efficient Google Tensor G2 chipset. Starting at $599 and $899 for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively, they're also relatively affordable, which makes the current Amazon deals all the more enticing.

The Google Pixel 7 series — the gift that keeps on giving

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 128GB: $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon is currently slashing $100 off Google's flagship Pixel 7, sending it back down to its Black Friday-level price. For just shy of 500 bucks, you're getting an unlocked smartphone that boasts a stunning 6.3-inch OLED display, the new Google Tensor G2 processor, and some of the most cameras on the market.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: $899 $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Opt for the more-powerful Pixel 7 Pro instead and you'll receive a very nice $150 price reduction. The Pro improves on the standard Pixel 7 in a few key areas, such as a larger 5,000mAh battery, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and an additional zoom lens on the back with 5x optical zoom.

Order one of these phones today and Amazon will even throw in free shipping and guaranteed delivery by Christmas. These holiday discounts are only available until December 25th, so don't wait too long to make your move. If you do happen to miss the window of opportunity, fear not: we keep track of the best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals all year round.

Don't forget to pair your new smartphones with one of the best Pixel 7 cases or Pixel 7 Pro cases! After all, an outstanding smartphone deserves equally outstanding protection.