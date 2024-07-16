The phone I love and use every day is now $300 off for Prime Day
For some reason, the 512GB OnePlus 12 is cheaper than the 256GB on Prime Day.
In the world of Android phones, there's no shortage of choice. For me, OnePlus has been the go-to choice in 2024 thanks to the OnePlus 12's unbelievably good (and eye-friendly) display, its fantastic features, blazing fast speed, and dreamy haptics that feel good with every touch. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, my favorite phone is now $300 off for a limited time!
You can choose from the sleek black or the unique marble green colorways, as both are discounted for $100 less than their previous best price. The OnePlus 12 is a true powerhouse phone and this deal even includes 6 months of Google One and 3 months of Youtube Premium to sweeten it even further! As Harish said in our OnePlus 12 review, it beats the Galaxy S24 where it counts.
The deal
OnePlus 12 512GB: $999 $699 at Amazon
You're going to LOVE the OnePlus 12. I sure do! It's my favorite phone of the year and the one I use every day despite reviewing dozens of other phones. This $300 off deal even includes 6 months of Google One and 3 months of Youtube Premium, so you get a top-of-the-line phone with years of software support and a great experience for one heck of a deal.
Price comparison: Walmart - $699 (256GB) | Best Buy - $799
✅Recommended if: You're looking for a phone that's faster than the rest, plays games at 120FPS, charges lightning fast with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, lasts for 2 days on a single charge, has the best haptics in the business, and even sports a brilliant OLED display with vision-friendly options.
❌Skip this deal if: You need the best cameras on a smartphone. OnePlus has made great strides over the years but they're still not as good as the cameras on a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or Honor phone.
Of all the reasons I use the OnePlus 12 every day, the display is my number one pick. It's incredibly bright with 4500 nits of peak brightness yet offers important vision-friendly options to protect our eyes. I'm one of the unfortunate folks who is sensitive to flickering lights and displays, which means I can no longer use Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phones unless those companies make some big changes.
Thankfully, OnePlus has my back and has made great strides to make a display that both looks better than the competition and still offers flicker-reduction options so I can use it!
Aside from that, the daily experience of using the OnePlus 12 has been nothing but bliss since the phone debuted earlier this year. Oxygen OS is a superb version of Android built on Android 14 which includes some of the best features I've ever seen on a smartphone and a great UI that I enjoy using every day. It's got more options than a Pixel but isn't as convoluted as a Galaxy.
I also cannot sell the hardware short here. Not only is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside incredibly fast but OnePlus Trinity Engine means that basically all games run at 120FPS thanks to AI-based frame interpolation. Plus, the phone keeps cool under pressure because of a great cooling design.
OnePlus charging speed is legendary in the industry, and I'm always pleasantly surprised at how quickly this phone charges. Seriously, just 20 minutes usually gets me a full battery and it blows me away every time.
And while the haptics are the best in the business, I can't say the camera is the greatest one I've ever used. It's perfectly fine, don't get me wrong, but camera snobs will probably want to stick to a Google Pixel if that's the most important thing on a phone to them. As someone who generally prioritizes a good camera, though, I haven't found many situations where it's been a massive disappointment.
