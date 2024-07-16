The phone I love and use every day is now $300 off for Prime Day

In the world of Android phones, there's no shortage of choice. For me, OnePlus has been the go-to choice in 2024 thanks to the OnePlus 12's unbelievably good (and eye-friendly) display, its fantastic features, blazing fast speed, and dreamy haptics that feel good with every touch. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, my favorite phone is now $300 off for a limited time!

You can choose from the sleek black or the unique marble green colorways, as both are discounted for $100 less than their previous best price. The OnePlus 12 is a true powerhouse phone and this deal even includes 6 months of Google One and 3 months of Youtube Premium to sweeten it even further! As Harish said in our OnePlus 12 review, it beats the Galaxy S24 where it counts.

The deal

OnePlus 12 512GB: $999 $699 at Amazon You're going to LOVE the OnePlus 12. I sure do! It's my favorite phone of the year and the one I use every day despite reviewing dozens of other phones. This $300 off deal even includes 6 months of Google One and 3 months of Youtube Premium, so you get a top-of-the-line phone with years of software support and a great experience for one heck of a deal. Price comparison: Walmart - $699 (256GB) | Best Buy - $799

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a phone that's faster than the rest, plays games at 120FPS, charges lightning fast with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, lasts for 2 days on a single charge, has the best haptics in the business, and even sports a brilliant OLED display with vision-friendly options.

❌Skip this deal if: You need the best cameras on a smartphone. OnePlus has made great strides over the years but they're still not as good as the cameras on a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or Honor phone.

Of all the reasons I use the OnePlus 12 every day, the display is my number one pick. It's incredibly bright with 4500 nits of peak brightness yet offers important vision-friendly options to protect our eyes. I'm one of the unfortunate folks who is sensitive to flickering lights and displays, which means I can no longer use Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phones unless those companies make some big changes.

Thankfully, OnePlus has my back and has made great strides to make a display that both looks better than the competition and still offers flicker-reduction options so I can use it!

Aside from that, the daily experience of using the OnePlus 12 has been nothing but bliss since the phone debuted earlier this year. Oxygen OS is a superb version of Android built on Android 14 which includes some of the best features I've ever seen on a smartphone and a great UI that I enjoy using every day. It's got more options than a Pixel but isn't as convoluted as a Galaxy.

I also cannot sell the hardware short here. Not only is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside incredibly fast but OnePlus Trinity Engine means that basically all games run at 120FPS thanks to AI-based frame interpolation. Plus, the phone keeps cool under pressure because of a great cooling design.

OnePlus charging speed is legendary in the industry, and I'm always pleasantly surprised at how quickly this phone charges. Seriously, just 20 minutes usually gets me a full battery and it blows me away every time.

And while the haptics are the best in the business, I can't say the camera is the greatest one I've ever used. It's perfectly fine, don't get me wrong, but camera snobs will probably want to stick to a Google Pixel if that's the most important thing on a phone to them. As someone who generally prioritizes a good camera, though, I haven't found many situations where it's been a massive disappointment.