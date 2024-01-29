The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) scores a Black Friday discount at Best Buy, sending the price crashing to just $250

If you've had your eye on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for a while, we just uncovered a sweet Best Buy deal that makes the decision easier than ever before. Head to Best Buy or Amazon today and you can score a whopping $150 discount on the unlocked stylus phone, a deal that drops the price down to a mere $250. That's the same price that we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events last fall, and there's no trade-in necessary or eligibility requirements whatsoever.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy today and you can grab an unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G for just $250, no strings attached. The phone comes with a built-in stylus, a stunning 120Hz display, and Snapdragon-powered performance that could rival many flagships. As if the 38% discount alone wasn't good enough, Best Buy is also throwing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price comparison: Amazon - $249.99

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may not be as powerful or as feature-packed as some stylus phones, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the device triumphs when it comes to bang for the buck.

For just $250, you're getting a 2023 phone with a Snapdragon chip, built-in stylus, all-day battery, and a gorgeous 6.6" 120Hz display. Indeed, the Stylus 5G's screen is really the shining feature here, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some other recent (and considerably more expensive) phones, like the Pixel 7a. You also get 20W charging, decent cameras, and surprisingly snappy performance when it comes to gaming and apps. Oh, and did we mention that it comes with a headphone jack?

To put it simply, if you want the stylus phone experience but you don't want to spend a ton of cash, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is the cheap Android phone for you, especially when you pair it with a $150 discount.

What about the Moto G Stylus (2023)?

Moto G Stylus (2023) 64GB: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy If you want to spend even less on a stylus phone, it's worth mentioning that the unlocked Moto G Stylus (2023) is also getting a nice $50 discount, dropping the price down to a wee $149.99. The phone is honestly pretty basic under the hood, but you're still getting a built-in stylus, large 5,000mAh battery, and a sophisticated design that makes the phone look a lot nicer than it is. Still, if you can spend $100 more, we'd skip this deal and go straight for the 5G model.

Now that you have a sweet stylus phone heading your way, take those savings and protect your purchase with one of the best Moto G Stylus (2023) 5G cases.