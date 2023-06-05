Best cases for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) improves on its non-5G counterpart with flagship-level specs for a little more money. The stylus-touting Android phone from Motorola is a great mid-ranger with robust internals, but its exterior isn't very creative.

With the help of an excellent case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), you can revamp your Motorola phone and bolster its defenses all at once. You can opt for a heavy-duty solution that can take survive the roughest of falls, or you could go for something lightweight and slim. Here are all of the best cases for all users.

All the best cases for your Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

TUDIA DualShield Grip View at Amazon Colors: Gray, Indigo Blue, Matte Black, Smokey Pink The TUDIA DualShield Grip for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) case is comfortable, sturdy, and affordable. The case uses dual-layered protection to reinforce drop protection and the textured back and sides add grip. Raised edges protect the display and other vulnerable parts. RMOCR Heavy Duty Cover with Lanyard View at Amazon Colors: Black, Pink, Dark Green, Mint Green, Navy Blue, Red RMOCR throws in a lanyard with this heavy-duty Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) cover free of charge. There are loads of colors to choose from and the rugged phone case is built to endure. You get raised bezels all around and a tempered glass screen protector in the box. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro View at Amazon Colors: Black SUPCASE is the brand you turn to when premium protection is needed. The Unicorn Beetle Pro case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) sports military-grade drop protection. It has a built-in screen guard as well as a kickstand on the back and a belt clip holster. What more could you ask for? Speck ImpactHero Slim $20 at Best Buy Colors: Black Speck adds seen and unseen layers of protection to your 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus. The ImpactHero Slim case adds next to nothing to your phone and it has a germ-killing antimicrobial layer on top. Poetic Guardian View at Amazon Colors: Black, Pink Despite being a clear bumper cover, the shockproof Poetic Guardian case can withstand falls from as high as 20ft. This cover completely encases your Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) inside, sealing it shut with a screen protector on top. FNTCASE Shockproof Cover with Kickstand View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Dark Green, Orange, Pine Green, Purple FNTCASE's Shockproof Cover with Kickstand is very similar to the SUPCASE UB Pro. You get a built-in kickstand and screen guard and heavy-duty drop protection. There are lots of fun colors to choose from and the sides are scored to add grip. YENAPOON Liquid Silicone Case View at Amazon Colors: Black, Dark Green, Light Purple, Gray, Hot Pink, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Plum, Purple, Rose Pink, Yellow Need a basic monochrome outfit? Try the YENAPOON Liquid Silicone Case for size. This hard PC case comes in bold hues and has a microfiber lining inside. It also has raised lips to add some measure of shock resistance. You get two screen guards as well. Foluu Wallet Case for Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Gray Foluu makes some of the best wallet cases for tight budgets. This PU leather case for the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 comes in three shades, has plenty of credit card slots and one large pocket, and has a magnetic folio that acts as a stand. Overall, you get great value for money. Poetic Neon View at Amazon Colors: Black Poetic's Neon series is a lot more rugged than the Guardian case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This shockproof case meets the military standard of durability and drop protection. You get a relatively low profile for such a heavy-duty cover and textured sides to add grip.

Tuck away your Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) inside a safe and secure case

You might think that the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) can use the same cases as the Moto G Stylus 4G (2023), but that's a misconception. The dimensions of the 5G variant are ever so slightly different, so you need to buy a model-specific case to get the perfect fit. Ill-fitting cases don't protect phones as well, so you should discard that idea.

There are plenty of splendid cases available for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), so you don't need to worry about the 4G model too much. If you want something that isn't too bulky but still adds protection and flair to your Motorola, the TUDIA DualShield Grip is a great option. It fits the Moto G Stylus like a glove and feels super comfy for daily use. We have tested TUDIA's cases and other accessories and they hold up well in the long run.

To take your Motorola's drop protection to the next level, SUPCASE and Poetic offer some fine rugged cases. While the SUPCASE UB Pro has the most extra features, it is also pretty thick. The Poetic Guardian is a decent and slim bumper cover that can take a beating, although you'll miss out on a kickstand if you opt for it.

Of course, you can always add a kickstand separately by purchasing a grip or kickstand. Since these little accessories are made for students and younger users, they're pretty cheap too.