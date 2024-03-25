The Google Pixel Fold FINALLY gets a real discount, and it's no joke

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is set to end in a matter of hours, so this might be your last chance to take advantage of an epic Google Pixel Fold deal, the likes of which I've never seen before. From now through the end of the sale (and potentially beyond, knowing Amazon) you can score an absolutely massive 28% discount on the 256GB foldable, knocking the price down to $1,299.99.

Google Pixel Fold 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C34DL6Z7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,799.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon It took a long time, but the unlocked <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-fold-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel Fold is finally getting its first major discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. At $1,299.99, the Pixel Fold comes packed with a number of premium features, including some flagship-level camera tech, years of software support, and two vibrant OLED displays. It may not top its direct competition from OnePlus and Samsung, but at this price, it's a steal.

✅Recommended if: you want an excellent foldable phone at a discount; you need to take consistently great photos and video; you want a Pixel phone and tablet all rolled into one.

❌Skip this deal if: you can wait until the Pixel Fold 2 is released (probably this summer); you don't care about Pixel and can afford an arguably better foldable, such as the OnePlus Open.

Even at $1,299.99, the Pixel Fold is still far from cheap, but if you're familiar with the premium foldable landscape, you'll get why this $500 discount is such a big deal. The Google Pixel Fold is essentially a cutting-edge tablet and flagship phone all rolled into one, with two gorgeous OLED displays, some amazing camera tech, and fluid, efficient performance from the Tensor G2 chipset. The Fold was also one of the first large-screen foldables to actually fold flat on a surface, thanks to its durable teardrop hinge, and you're guaranteed to receive years of software support straight out of the box.

This is the biggest discount that the unlocked Google Pixel Fold has ever received by a margin of hundreds. Will it end when the Amazon Big Spring Sale comes to a close at midnight on March 25th? That's the big question, but I wouldn't risk it.