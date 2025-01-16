The Galaxy S24 lineup suddenly scores major discounts at Best Buy, days before Samsung Unpacked is set to kick off

The upcoming S25 series may be dominating the airwaves, but while everyone else is waiting for Unpacked to arrive, Best Buy has quietly dropped some of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals this side of Black Friday.

Head to the retailer's site now and score up to $300 off the 2024 flagship series, no strings attached, with additional savings up for grabs when you activate or trade in through the retailer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $649.99 unlocked | $549.99 with activation at Best Buy Currently $150 off at Best Buy, the Galaxy S24 is a compact Android phone with a 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon chipset, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed. Activate the device through your carrier and Best Buy will hook you up with an additional $100 off, plus up to $460 of trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $749.99 unlocked | $649.99 with activation at Best Buy The Galaxy S24 Plus is a perfectly-balanced smartphone with a QHD+ display, seven-year software promise, and all of the useful AI features you could ever want in a modern device. Best Buy is currently carving a straight $250 off the unlocked phone, and you can add another $100 to that discount if you activate today.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $999.99 unlocked | $899.99 with activation at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was easily one of the most powerful Android phones released in 2024, and now you can get your own for as little as $899.99 with carrier activation at Best Buy. The premium smartphone boasts a generous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a built-in stylus, plus a superb AI-powered chipset, reliable two-day battery, and Samsung's seven-year software promise.

The deals on display include $150 off the base model Galaxy S24, while the unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra will receive $250 off and $300 off, respectively. If you don't care about preordering an S25 when the phones are unveiled next week, this is pretty much the perfect way to score an excellent unlocked phone at well under the retail price.

For everyone else, the Galaxy S25 series is set to be revealed during Samsung Unpacked on January 22nd. Folks who confirm their interest via the Galaxy Reserve program will receive a $50 voucher and up to $1,250 of trade-in credit before the phones are even revealed. There's no purchase required and no obligation to buy if you change your mind later.

