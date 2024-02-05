The best Presidents' Day sales 2024: top Android deals that you shouldn't miss

Presidents' Day is February 19th, and retailers all across the web are prepping for the federal holiday by launching epic sitewide sales on tech. Whether you're looking for a new smartphone, tablet, or pair of headphones, if you want to save some cash on tech during this shopping event, you'll find a list of our favorite deals on the web below.

I'm talking about offers that give you a whopping 49% off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, or this $100 smart TV that comes with a ton of free streaming service subscriptions. There are also some sweet trade-in opportunities available if you're looking for a new phone, such as this offer that gives you a free Galaxy S24 in exchange for ANY Samsung trade-in. It gets a lot better than that, folks, so keep reading to see all of our favorite Presidents' Day deals now.

Top deals

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 FREE with any Galaxy trade-in at Verizon The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has only been out for about a week, but that hasn't stopped Verizon from giving away the base model S24 for FREE when you trade in any old Galaxy phone and add a line with an eligible data plan.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99, plus free $150 gift card and up to $750 off with trade-in at Best Buy If you'd rather pick up an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra, Best Buy will hook you up with a free $150 gift card and a discount of up to $750 when you trade in an old or broken phone. Activate the super-powered phone through a carrier on Best Buy's site and you'll be eligible for even more savings.

3. Insignia 32" Class F20 Series smart Fire TV: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy The compact 32-inch F20 Series from Insignia may not be the most high-tech smart TV on the planet, but you're getting nice-looking 720p HD resolution with plenty of HDMI ports and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services for only 100 bucks at Best Buy today. Speaking of streaming services, the purchase also comes with free trials to Apple TV Plus and fuboTV.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB: $429.99 $219.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn't the best Android tablet ever made, but it's still a decent 2022 device with an included S Pen stylus, long-lasting battery, and a sleek aluminum construction. Right now, you can grab one of these slabs from Amazon and receive an epic 49% discount.

5. Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: $399.99 $329.99 at Best Buy Our top pick for the best wireless headphones that money can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 boast truly cutting-edge active noise cancellation, tons of ways to customize your sound, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Pick up a pair of these cans during Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale and you'll save a whopping $70 on your purchase.

6. Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699 $549 at Best Buy The Google Pixel 8 may be last year's flagship, but it's still an incredible device, with a Tensor G3 chipset, loads of software support, and some of the best camera technology in the biz. Pick up the unlocked phone from Best Buy and you'll instantly get $150 off, plus up to $325 of trade-in credit.

7. LG 65" Class UQ70 Series 4K UHD smart TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy If you want something a little more impressive than the dirt cheap Insignia TV described above, the LG Class UQ70 Series may be the smart TV for you. This 65-inch entertainment powerhouse comes with AI-powered 4K upscaling, Filmmaker Mode, and a game optimizer, and right now it's $200 off at Best Buy.

Speaking of smart TVs, if you're looking to upgrade your home theater ahead of the Big Game, check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals available now.