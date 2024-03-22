The best Motorola phones are getting record discounts during Amazon's Big Spring Sale — here are the deals I'd buy

Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends in just a few days (March 25th), but there's still time to take advantage of the best Motorola deals before the discounts are gone for good. From sophisticated foldable phones like the Motorola Razr Plus (30% off) to midrange beauties like the Moto G Stylus 5G (38% off), keep reading to see all of the OEM's best phone deals available now.

1. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C2X87QW4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon Step aside, Samsung: the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/motorola-razr-plus-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Razr Plus is here to stay. This sleek clamshell foldable boasts two vibrant and fluid displays, an efficient Snapdragon chip, and loads of software support guaranteed. Pick up the unlocked Razr Plus during Amazon's sale and you'll get a straight $300 dropped off your purchase.

2. Moto G Play (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BQ118F2T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon The Moto G Play (2023) may not win any awards for innovation, but you still get a solid smartphone with a large 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and 4GB of RAM straight out of the box. With a retail price of $169.99, the Moto G Play was already cheap, but Amazon's Spring Sale has just dropped the phone to a mere $99.99. That's a 41% discount!

3. Motorola Edge Plus (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C2W7YYHM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon The Edge Plus (2023) is arguably the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C2W7YYHM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Motorola phone that money can buy today, thanks to the phone's top-rated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, stunning 165Hz display, and two days of battery life on a single charge. Grab the device from Amazon today and you'll get a sweet $100 dropped off your purchase.

4. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C2S6TKTL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Believe it or not, you don't need to spend a lot of cash to find a great stylus phone. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a large 120Hz display, almost flagship-level performance, and of course, a built-in stylus. Pick up the unlocked phone before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends and you'll score a record 38% discount.