The best Motorola phone of 2023 just scored a 38% discount during Amazon's Labor Day sale

If you were searching for the next great Motorola phone deal, then look no further. Our favorite Motorola phone of 2023, the Motorola Edge Plus (2023), is $300 off at Amazon right now for Labor Day weekend — representing 38% off the normal purchase price.

This Edge Plus configuration includes an upgrade to 512GB of storage, and users love it for its battery life, which can last up to two days without needing to be charged. Plus, it features a vivid, eye-friendly display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a beautiful overall design, and four years of software updates.

✅Recommended if: battery life is a major selling point for you; you want a sleek phone and have liked past efforts from Motorola; you want intelligent camera features, such as the incredible Motorola Horizon Lock.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a telephoto camera that zooms in more than 2x; you want a newer device; you'd rather go with something from the Samsung Galaxy lineup.

There's more than one reason why we considered the Edge Plus the best Motorola phone last year, including its super-long battery life, high-powered performance, and the screen's 165Hz refresh rate, to name a few. Even if it is from last year, this phone holds up fairly well to the competition.

From our perspective, this was the best phone Motorola had released in a long time, and we always love seeing such an aesthetically pleasing device hit the market. Plus, Motorola's intelligent camera features like Horizon Lock, which intelligently stabilizes the horizon of captured video, make it fun to take pictures and video, even if there are a few odd limitations on 4K video recording.

If you're a fan of Motorola in general, then $300 off might be just the catalyst you need to try out the Edge Plus.