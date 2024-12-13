The best Android phone of 2024 just crashed back to its lowest price EVER (and it'll arrive by Christmas)
Missed Black Friday? Now's your chance.
The holiday season has arrived, and if you're looking for a last-minute phone deal to stick under the tree, you're in luck: the OnePlus 12 has just scored a $250 discount at Best Buy, the same price drop that we saw during the retailer's historic Black Friday sale. For just $549.99, you're getting Android Central's favorite phone of 2024 — just be sure to order today if you want it to arrive by Christmas.
Our favorite phone of 2024 scores a $250 discount
OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
Who needs Black Friday? Head to Best Buy during its holiday sale and you'll score $250 off any configuration of the OnePlus 12, our favorite flagship phone released this year. The well-crafted device boasts a glorious 120Hz display with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the best cameras ever built into a OnePlus phone, and now it's returned to a record-low price. No trade-in required, no strings attached.
- See Android Central's 2024 holiday gift guide! 20+ deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more
✅Recommended if: you want a powerful flagship phone at a midrange price; great cameras and stylish design are important to you; you need over two days of battery life on a single charge.
❌Skip this deal if: you're interested in the latest AI features or long software support; you need IP68 ingress protection in your devices.
The OnePlus 12 topped our list of the best Android phones this year thanks to a sophisticated blend of thoughtful design choices, outstanding battery life, and Snapdragon-powered performance that could easily rival the best devices from Samsung or Google.
As senior editor Harish Jonnalagadda points out in his 4.5/5-star review, the phone really feels like a culmination of everything that OnePlus has learned over its past ten years of releases. The OnePlus 12 is a refinement more than a reinvention, and in this case, that's a very good thing.
Of course, everything isn't perfect with the flagship. You only get five years of guaranteed OS/security updates (compared to Samsung and Google's seven-year promise), and you won't enjoy any of the fancy AI features that have been dominating the airwaves lately. But if you simply want an incredible flagship experience with a record-smashing discount, then this OnePlus 12 deal is for you.
