The best Android phone of 2024 just crashed back to its lowest price EVER (and it'll arrive by Christmas)

The holiday season has arrived, and if you're looking for a last-minute phone deal to stick under the tree, you're in luck: the OnePlus 12 has just scored a $250 discount at Best Buy, the same price drop that we saw during the retailer's historic Black Friday sale. For just $549.99, you're getting Android Central's favorite phone of 2024 — just be sure to order today if you want it to arrive by Christmas.

Our favorite phone of 2024 scores a $250 discount

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy Who needs Black Friday? Head to Best Buy during its holiday sale and you'll score $250 off any configuration of the OnePlus 12, our favorite flagship phone released this year. The well-crafted device boasts a glorious 120Hz display with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the best cameras ever built into a OnePlus phone, and now it's returned to a record-low price. No trade-in required, no strings attached.

✅Recommended if: you want a powerful flagship phone at a midrange price; great cameras and stylish design are important to you; you need over two days of battery life on a single charge.

❌Skip this deal if: you're interested in the latest AI features or long software support; you need IP68 ingress protection in your devices.

The OnePlus 12 topped our list of the best Android phones this year thanks to a sophisticated blend of thoughtful design choices, outstanding battery life, and Snapdragon-powered performance that could easily rival the best devices from Samsung or Google.

As senior editor Harish Jonnalagadda points out in his 4.5/5-star review, the phone really feels like a culmination of everything that OnePlus has learned over its past ten years of releases. The OnePlus 12 is a refinement more than a reinvention, and in this case, that's a very good thing.

Of course, everything isn't perfect with the flagship. You only get five years of guaranteed OS/security updates (compared to Samsung and Google's seven-year promise), and you won't enjoy any of the fancy AI features that have been dominating the airwaves lately. But if you simply want an incredible flagship experience with a record-smashing discount, then this OnePlus 12 deal is for you.