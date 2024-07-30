The best Android phone for students now comes with 6 months of FREE wireless at Mint Mobile

Whether you're shopping for a teen or heading back to campus yourself, finding the right smartphone deal during the back-to-school season can be easier said than done. Fortunately, if you're looking for a new phone AND a new wireless plan, this Mint Mobile promo might be exactly what you're looking for. Pick up the new Google Pixel 8a alongside any six-month data plan at Mint and you'll score a straight $100 off the phone, plus six additional months of service for 100% free.

In other words, this deal gives you 50% off an entire year of wireless service from the best MVNO carrier operating today, not to mention an extra $100 off our favorite phone for students. Do the math and compare those numbers to your current phone bill: you'll see why this is such a big deal.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 $399, plus six months of free wireless with any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile The Google Pixel 8a ranks as our number-one Android phone for students because it packs great cameras, useful AI software features, and flagship-level performance into an affordable sub-$500 package. Pair the purchase of the phone with any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll score an additional six months of service for free, effectively giving you 50% off one year of wireless. This means you could be getting a great phone AND a full year of Mint's Unlimited plan for just $579 upfront (or $25 per month if you pay using Affirm)! That's a back-to-school deal worth celebrating.

✅Recommended if: you have good T-Mobile coverage in your area; you don't mind committing to one wireless carrier for a year; you want an Android phone with AI software features and outstanding cameras.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current wireless carrier; you want to pay your phone bill on a monthly basis; you or the student in question is using a family plan.

If you're buying for a college or high school-aged kid, the best way to handle this would probably be to make the purchase upfront and get the phone and wireless coverage handled in one fell swoop. That way you literally won't have to think about paying another phone bill for an entire year. Alternatively, you could sign up for Affirm and pay $25 per month for the phone and wireless combo. Either way, it's going to be considerably less than any phone deal from a mainstream phone company like AT&T or Verizon.

There are a lot of great things to say about the Google Pixel 8a, but that's not to say that Mint Mobile is a slouch. As noted in our Mint review, this T-Mobile-owned carrier has a lot to offer with its "buy in bulk" plan system. To sign up for any of its four data plans, you need to pay for your wireless service in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time, with discounts being added the more you buy upfront. This simple structure means you can easily change your plan or switch carriers when your time allotment is up without any hassle or pesky contracts to worry about.

The plan options range from 5GB to Unlimited and all plans come with unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and a mobile hotspot, plus you're getting access to the world's largest 5G network through T-Mobile. If you're unsure, you can always explore the service through Mint Mobile's 7-day free trial, but once you're ready to commit, this Pixel 8a deal presents an awesome opportunity for any student looking for cheap wireless.