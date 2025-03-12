What you need to know

Reports claim Samsung is moving into the mass production stage of its new fourth-generation 4nm chips, codename "SF4X."

Sources claim the company has created its most "advanced" 4nm chip with a strong focus on AI for various companies globally.

Other Samsung chip rumors speculate about its Exynos 2600 SoC, which could find its way into the Galaxy S26.

Reports claim Samsung is kickstarting its development plan for a new generation of chips to propel its Foundry business.

Claims that Samsung has started mass producing its next-gen 4nm process chips stem from ZDNet Korea (via SamMobile). According to the publication's sources, the process, known as "SF4X," is viewed by Samsung as a "key weapon" for its Foundry business. The Korean OEM is reportedly looking to gain ground in the SoC manufactuering business after falling behind the likes of TSMC.

What's more, AI seems to be at the core of Samsung's next 4nm process iteration. An alleged "insider" informed the publication the company's new node is its "most advanced."

Since the node's first production run in 2021, the SF4X has supposedly improved its subsequent writing process, as well as introducing high-speed transistors. Samsung is also looking to support next-gen "packaging technologies" via 2.5D and 3D. Samsung has reportedly "stabilized" the rumored 4nm process chip's yield, meaning its production should be decent.

The company is said to be in good spirits about this, considering it has "failed to secure major customers" like Qualcomm and Apple, per reports. Samsung is reportedly interested in selling its 4nm chip to companies "around the world." The post adds Samsung has an ongoing contract with X for its AI Grok for its 4nm process chip.

While Samsung first started producing 4nm chips in 2021, it wasn't until 2022 when the product became mainstream — and plugged into the Galaxy S22. However, during Android Central's original overview of the chip, it didn't provide a noteworthy boost to the phone that you'd write home about. A slight performance boost was noted, thanks to Samsung's 4nm SoC, but its impact wasn't profound in day-to-day usage.

Some of the primary strengths were in the imaging department when taking photos. Jump to the present day and we're seeing rumors of more AI focus and application for companies with large AI models instead of handheld devices.

On the other hand, we have rumors that Samsung is pushing forward with its next 2nm process chip, the Exynos 2600. The company is reportedly expressing "urgency" behind the production of this new chip and has even created a "performance improvement task force" to address concerns.

Not only does Samsung want to ensure the Exynos 2600 is stable, but it also wants to secure performance competitiveness when standing against others in the industry. Rumors suggest this chip could find its way into the Galaxy S26 series next year.