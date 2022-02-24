The semiconductor industry has kept up a frantic pace over the last five years. 2017 saw the introduction of the first 5nm chipsets in the form of the Snapdragon 835, and in 2022 we're seeing mainstream availability of 4nm chipsets with the likes of the Galaxy S22; Qualcomm has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Samsung is rolling out the Exynos 2200, and MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 is a strong contender for the best mobile SoC this year.

With every node shift comes improved efficiency and performance, and that was very evident last year with the 5nm Snapdragon 888. The shift from a 7nm node to 5nm delivered big gains in performance figures along with a much-needed increase in efficiency figures, which turned out to be a good thing given the increased power demands of 5G antennae over their 4G counterparts.

While the 5nm node was evolutionary, the current-gen 4nm design isn't quite as beneficial, notes Strategy Analytics's director of handset component technology Sravan Kundojjala. That's down to the fact that the node follows the same broad design guidelines as the 5nm option, so performance gains are limited to 5% at best.

"The 4nm node or N4 (TSMC's branding of the node) is an intermediate node that delivers only incremental performance gains," says Kundojjala. "TSMC's N4 process delivers up to 5% performance gains compared to its N5 node. The node maintains compatibility with N5 in design rules, with minor improvements in performance, power, and density (6% higher transistor count) over N5."

The current 4nm node doesn't deliver huge gains over 5nm, but that will change next year.

One of the main reasons for this has to do with yields. With the global chip shortage continuing into 2022, foundries like TSMC have focused on delivering similar yields as previous years instead of making wholesale changes that may affect mass production. As such, TSMC's upgraded 4nm node (N4P) won't see light of day until the second half of 2022, says Kundojjala. "N4 offers a similar yield performance compared to N5. TSMC's N4P, which will debut in 2H2022, will come with a 6% performance gain over the current N4 node."

But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Having used a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone for several days, I can confidently say that performance is not an area where it is found lacking. Although Qualcomm's latest chipset doesn't deliver quite the same gains as we've gotten used to in the past, it can handle anything you throw at it with headroom to spare.