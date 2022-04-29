Samsung sold the most 5G Android phones in February, report says

What you need to know

According to a new Counterpoint Research report, Samsung led the 5G Android smartphone market in February.

Galaxy devices occupied five spots in Counterpoint's top 10 list of best-selling 5G phones.

Samsung accounted for nearly a quarter of all 5G Android phone sales worldwide.

Samsung's Galaxy A-series phones have undoubtedly shored up its mobile business in recent months, with the budget lineup accounting for 58% of its smartphone sales in 2021, based on Counterpoint Research's tracker. According to the research firm, the company also dominated the 5G Android phone segment in February.

According to Counterpoint's latest Handset Model Sales Tracker report, Samsung's Galaxy devices accounted for nearly 24% of global 5G Android smartphone sales in February. Five models were named to Counterpoint's list of the best 5G Android devices.

Interestingly, the Galaxy A52s 5G took the top spot as the best-selling 5G Android phone in the world, edging out the best 5G phones. This achievement is not entirely unexpected, given that this model has been on this list for the previous six months in a row. It was selling like hotcakes, particularly in Western Europe.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes in second place thanks to its strong performance in the United States and South Korea. According to Counterpoint, the flagship model accounted for two-thirds of total Galaxy S22 series sales in February.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy A32 5G came in third and fourth place, respectively. It's an impressive rise for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which was ranked tenth in January. This was attributed to the U.S. and German markets.

Counterpoint Research Handset Model Sales Tracker for 5G Android phone sales in February 2022 (Image credit: Counterpoint Research)

The rest of the spots are occupied by 5G models from Chinese OEMs, including Honor, Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

"China’s market drove the sales for these smartphones," Counterpoint said in a blog post. "5G has become a standard offering in China with 5G penetration in the country being 83% in February 2022."

This lines up with the research firm's earlier report, which showed that 5G smartphone sales reached 51% globally in January, due in large part to increased 5G adoption by Chinese brands. China reached an 84% penetration of 5G smartphone sales worldwide as of January.

The report implies that Samsung's recent efforts to democratize 5G and bring the next-gen cellular network standard to more affordable devices have paid off.

It's a safe bet that Samsung's latest budget-friendly 5G phones, such as the Galaxy A53, A33, and A73 5G models, will also strengthen the company's position in this market in the near future.