Broken Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5? Samsung now lets you fix it yourself

What you need to know

Samsung has expanded coverage of its Self-Repair program, adding 30 European countries.

The company's expansion in Europe includes Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal for at-home repair.

Consumers can now grab genuine parts for its latest foldables, the Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Book2 series, through this program.

Samsung has detailed its latest expansion of genuine parts for consumers looking to repair their devices.

According to Samsung, the company is widening the scope of its Self-Repair program by bringing in its Galaxy foldables, including the Flip 5 and Fold 5. The company states that it will also include the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book2 Pro series in its repair program. It also looks like those with the brand's FE devices, such as the Galaxy S23 FE and the Tab S9 FE, can look forward to being included in the repair program.

Samsung's Self-Repair program aims to provide genuine parts for consumers fixing up their devices at home with new displays, charging ports, back glass, and more for its Galaxy phones. Comparatively, the brand provides front and rear cases, displays, batteries, touchpads, a power key with a fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fans, and speakers for its Galaxy Book series.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Korean OEM is also expanding coverage of its service to 30 European countries, such as Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal. It's worth noting that product availability may vary by region.

Earlier this year, the Koren OEM brought its program to the U.K. and some European countries. This followed a year after its launch in the U.S. when those across the pond gained parts to repair their Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 smartphones.

The company also partnered with ASWO to help distribute its parts to consumers in Germany, France, Poland, and the U.K.

Similarly, Samsung expanded its partnership with uBreakiFix to create 50 new repair shops across the United States by the end of 2023. If you're not feeling brave, taking your device into one of these shops will let those trained by Samsung with access to genuine parts and other pieces of equipment handle the hard work. Additionally, these technicians are said to repair devices in a single day, so your device isn't gone for long.

Self-repair or taking your Galaxy device into a shop are just two of Samsung's choices for consumers. There is also Samsung Care and Samsung Care Plus, which are warranty protections for your Galaxy devices in case of mishaps.