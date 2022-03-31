What you need to know

Samsung is launching a new self repair program for select Galaxy devices.

The program will provide genuine parts for users to repair their smartphones.

Users will be able to send their used parts to Samsung for recycling.

The program will launch this summer for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7+.

Samsung has been working on ways to make it easier to repair your smartphones and devices. The latest effort from the manufacturer puts smartphone repair in the consumer's hands, with a new self-repair option coming this summer.

Soon Galaxy owners will have access to genuine device parts, repair tools, and step-by-step repair guides on fixing their smartphones. This will allow them to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports. Not only that, but once their devices are fixed, they can send in their old parts to Samsung so they can be responsibly recycled.

iFixit, one of the leading smartphone and electronics repair shops, is partnering with Samsung on the program. "We are excited to be consulting with Samsung to help them develop a solution for DIY parts and repair information," said Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit. "Every time you fix a device, you're helping the planet."

Samsung already offers plenty of options for Galaxy honors to repair their phones, from same-day, in-person support at select Best Buy stores to direct customer repair visits. That said, being able to fix the device yourself with genuine parts and tools is yet another way to extend the life of her phone, especially now that Samsung supports some of its best Android phones for as much as five years.

To move also highlights Samsung's commitment to sustainability, as noted by Ramon Gregory, Samsung's senior vice president of consumer care. "At Samsung, we're creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences," he says in a statement on Thursday. "Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions."

This summer, the program will kick off for Samsung's Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Tab S7+ devices. Samsung hopes to eventually extend this program to more devices and will provide more details about the program closer to its launch.