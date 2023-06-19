Samsung's self-repair program for Galaxy devices expands to the UK and Europe

What you need to know

Starting today, owners of the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series phones in the United Kingdom can replace the phone screen, back glass, and charging ports themselves, Samsung announced in a new blog post.

The smartphone maker brings its new self-repair program to citizens across the U.K. and Europe after the program was first launched in the U.S. last year.

As part of the program, Samsung will provide tools like repair kits and genuine Samsung spare parts to its Galaxy customers who ought to fix their phones by themselves. The Galaxy customers include Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series owners next to the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book 360. The announcement, however, doesn't include the latest Galaxy S23 series.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Book Pro series owners will have access to at least seven genuine parts if they need to repair their notebooks. They comprise a case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber feet.

In order to make spare parts available in certain European markets, Samsung is partnering with ASWO, a German-based after-sales and electronics specialist for the European regions. ASWO is also an authorized Samsung distributor for regions including France, Germany, Poland, and the U.K. Similarly, it partnered with iFixit for U.S.-based Galaxy customers when the program launched last year.

"Samsung is working to extend the lifecycle of our devices to encourage users to experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible," said TM Roh, president and head of Samsung's Mobile eXperience Business.

"We are committed to scaling access to our Self-Repair programme around the world while improving the repairability of our products."

Samsung further says that it plans to expand the Self-Repair program in the near future to additional devices and markets, with more repair tools and manuals. Hopefully, this will include the company's latest flagship sooner rather than later.