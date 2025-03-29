Last chance! Treat yourself to 16% OFF the powerful Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Samsung phone deals typically only come around a few times a year, and this year, it's looking like Spring is one of those occasions. For a limited time, you can get 16% off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus for Amazon, just weeks after the S25 series hit store shelves in February.

While the S25 Plus didn't come with any mind-blowing upgrades from the previous generation, it still offers an excellent phone experience with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display. This deal is for the 512GB storage configuration, though you can also find this phone with just 256GB of storage if need be. While the 4,900mAh battery isn't the biggest on the market, you can still pretty easily make it beyond a full day, even when using the screen for several hours.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: $1,119.99 $944.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is already 16% off for this springtime Amazon sale, just two months after the phone's initial reveal. The latest-gen premium phone comes with a well-liked 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a thin, comfortable design, making it a pretty solid pick amongst competitors at this discounted price point.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a powerful phone with smooth, cohesive performance; you want the newest in smartphone AI features, but on a Samsung phone; you have other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a larger or smaller screen and would rather go with the base S25 or S25 Ultra, respectively; you need a phone with industry-leading charging speeds.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was released in January as part of the manufacturer's Galaxy Unpacked, alongside many of the best Samsung phones from the company's newest-generation lineup. The Plus comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processing chip, together which offers a smooth, satisfying and cohesive performance.

The S25 Plus comes with the latest AI features within the Galaxy ecosystem, along with One UI, which many users love. While it will feel pretty familiar to those with the S24 Plus, it still may be worth upgrading if you want updated AI offerings and a slightly thinner overall design.

The Plus primarily varies from the rest of the S25 series in its build size and battery, boasting much of the same hardware as the smaller, entry-level S25 and the larger S25 Ultra. You can get a compact 6.2-inch screen on the base S25 and a 6.9-inch screen on the S25 Ultra. These also include slightly smaller and larger battery sizes, respectively, though we didn't have any issues with any of them lasting under a day. Luckily for those who'd rather go in these directions, these phones also have their own discounts for Amazon's Big Spring Sale.