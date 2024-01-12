S24, who? Best Buy quietly launches a HUGE sale on Pixel devices — but these deals won't last forever
Maybe I can skip Unpacked this year.
Perhaps anticipating the arrival of the Galaxy S24 series on January 17th, Best Buy has dropped a bounty of Google Pixel deals that rival some of the best offers that we've ever seen from the retailer.
I'm talking about a Black Friday-level price drop on the Google Pixel Watch, or a massive $200 discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, our top pick for the best Android phones of last year. Keep reading to see all of our favorite offers included in the sale, but don't wait too long to make your move: these deals could disappear at any time.
Best Buy's Pixel sale is LIVE
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi):
$279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
The Google Pixel Watch may be a 2022 wearable, but it still offers some of the best value in the biz, pairing a stunning design with smooth software, great battery life, and a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium for free. And thanks to this $80 discount from Best Buy, it's as cheap as it's ever been.
As if that wasn't enough, the retailer will also hook you up with three free months of YouTube Premium with your purchase.
Price tracker: Amazon - $199.99 | Walmart - $249
Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi):
$349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
If you can afford to spend $100 more, skip the original Pixel Watch and go straight for the Google Pixel Watch 2. This sleek wearable improves upon its predecessor in almost every way, from the health sensors to the battery life, and the Wi-Fi version is currently selling for just shy of $300 at Best Buy.
Price tracker: Amazon - $299.99 | Google Store - $299.99
Google Pixel 8 128GB:
$699 $549 at Best Buy
The latest flagship phone from Google, the Pixel 8 boasts some incredible AI-powered software features, the efficient Tensor G3 chipset, and years of OS updates guaranteed. It's hard to say how it'll compare to the Galaxy S24 once it's revealed next week, but the price here is tough to beat. Your purchase will also come with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Price tracker: Amazon - $549 | Google Store - $549
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB:
$999 $799 at Best Buy
Our favorite phone from last year, the Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with the same chipset and AI-powered features found in its non-Pro sibling, but you also get a boost in battery life, a larger screen, and some truly incredible camera technology with 30x Super Res Zoom and 5x optical zoom. Head to Best Buy today and you'll score a $200 discount on this premium device, the same offer we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last fall.
Price tracker: Amazon - $799
Google Pixel 7a 128GB:
$499 $399 at Best Buy
The Pixel 7a may lack the bells and whistles found in its Pixel 8-series counterparts, but it's still an awesome phone, with outstanding haptics, a Tensor chip, and some flagship-quality camera technology. It's also pretty cheap, and thanks to the current Best Buy sale, it just got even cheaper.
Price tracker: Amazon - $399 | Target - $399
