S24, who? Best Buy quietly launches a HUGE sale on Pixel devices — but these deals won't last forever

Perhaps anticipating the arrival of the Galaxy S24 series on January 17th, Best Buy has dropped a bounty of Google Pixel deals that rival some of the best offers that we've ever seen from the retailer.

I'm talking about a Black Friday-level price drop on the Google Pixel Watch, or a massive $200 discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, our top pick for the best Android phones of last year. Keep reading to see all of our favorite offers included in the sale, but don't wait too long to make your move: these deals could disappear at any time.

Best Buy's Pixel sale is LIVE

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): $279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy The Google Pixel Watch may be a 2022 wearable, but it still offers some of the best value in the biz, pairing a stunning design with smooth software, great battery life, and a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium for free. And thanks to this $80 discount from Best Buy, it's as cheap as it's ever been. As if that wasn't enough, the retailer will also hook you up with three free months of YouTube Premium with your purchase. Price tracker: Amazon - $199.99 | Walmart - $249

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699 $549 at Best Buy The latest flagship phone from Google, the Pixel 8 boasts some incredible AI-powered software features, the efficient Tensor G3 chipset, and years of OS updates guaranteed. It's hard to say how it'll compare to the Galaxy S24 once it's revealed next week, but the price here is tough to beat. Your purchase will also come with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price tracker: Amazon - $549 | Google Store - $549