Prime Day deal sends the TCL 40XL (2023) crashing to under $100

TCL only just launched the TCL 40 XL earlier this year, and the sub-$200 was already a fantastic deal upon launch. This epic Prime Day sale further sweetens the pot, knocking the budget phone's price all the way down to a low $97.99 on Amazon.

There aren't many phones priced under $100 that would give you everything the TCL 40 XL (2023). Powered by the Mediatek Helio G37 chipset, the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can choose the other model with more RAM and storage, but that jacks up the price to $118.99 for the 6GB/256GB variant.

Unexpectedly, the TCL 40 XL (2023) sports a snappy 6.75-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display. The screen has a waterdrop notch — something that's no longer seen in 2023. You get an 8MP wide-angle front camera for snapping selfies. As for the rear camera setup, it consists of a primary 50MP wide-angle lens and two more 2MP macro and depth sensors.

TCL 40XL 2023 With this Prime Day deal, you can get a great budget phone with as little as one Benjamin in your pocket. This phone has an awesome battery life, rarities like a headphone jack and expandable storage, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 4GB + 128GB: Amazon at $179.99 $97.99 6GB+ 256GB: Amazon at $199.99 $118.99

Another rare feature present in the TCL 40 XL (2023) is expandable storage, made possible thanks to its memory card slot. You can grab any of the best microSD cards to take advantage of this.

Adding on to what's unique about this TCL device, you get a 3.5mm audio jack too! You're shocked, aren't you? There's no need to depend on Bluetooth earbuds draining your phone's battery or clunky USB-C headphone adapters with the TCL 40 XL. Battery life isn't a problem anyway, though, because you get a generous 5,000mAh cell paired with 18W Type-C charging.

