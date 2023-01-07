Poll: What are you looking forward to the most in 2023?

As we've entered a new year, there's a lot to look forward to. In the tech world, it means a few things, such as a new generation of smartphones and other devices, as well as the next major OS upgrade and other software features. With all that and the promise of some new gaming launches, we want to know what you're most excited about.

Following the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in mid-November, we've already seen the first examples of 2023 flagships. Devices like the Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11 have been launched in China with rather impressive specs, with the latter set to reach global markets in early February. We are also looking forward to the Galaxy S23 launch, which will apparently happen on February 1. Of course, there are many other phones to look forward to this year from manufacturers like Motorola, OPPO, Google, and more, and we also expect to see plenty more foldable phones.



This would also be a big year for tablets. Google is set to launch its first Pixel Tablet in early 2023, although we don't have an exact date yet. And rumors indicate OnePlus is also gearing up for a new tablet launch, following in OPPO's footsteps. It's never been a better time to get an Android tablet, as Google has done much over the past year to improve the experience.



Speaking of software, Google is expected to start texting Android 14 soon. We don't know much about what to expect from the software, but the first developer previews should give us an idea. However, we know that Android 14 is expected to support satellite connectivity, something Qualcomm is also working to bring to upcoming smartphones later this year with Snapdragon Satellite.



Qualcomm also has its eyes set on wearables. The company announced the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset for smartwatches, which sounds rather impressive and could give Wear OS 3 watches a nice boost in 2023. However, while we expected to see the first devices utilizing the chip before the end of 2022, that did not materialize, meaning we're likely to start seeing newer smartwatches throughout 2023.



Lastly, gaming is set to see some impressive launches this year, from new titles to new hardware. The PS VR2 is gearing up to launch soon, and some cool titles have already been announced, such as Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Beat Saber. There are also some exciting non-VR games on the way for the PS5, like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and Final Fantasy 16. We may also see the launch of the Quest 3 later this year as a follow-up to the best VR headset on the market.

