Beat Saber is coming to PS VR2, after all

What you need to know

At CES 2023, Sony announced that Beat Saber would be coming to PS VR2.

No pricing or release date is set at this time.

We don't yet know if this will be a free upgrade for players who already own Beat Saber on the PlayStation platform.

When many people hear the term VR, the first game that comes to mind is Beat Saber. The game is synonymous with VR in a way that most other games aren't, but it wasn't until Sony's CES 2023 conference that we got confirmation of the game coming to the next-generation PlayStation VR.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, took to the stage at CES to announce the game but didn't give too many details about its price, release date, or other burning questions in our minds. Players are hopeful that they'll get a free upgrade if they already own the original PS VR version of the game and, while we can assume all paid DLC will cross over to the PS VR2 (opens in new tab) version of the game, there are no guarantees at this time.

You can still preorder a PS VR2 (opens in new tab) right now and get it on the launch date of February 22, 2023. So far, we know that these PlayStation VR games will see a free upgrade to PS VR2 versions once the new system launches:

After the Fall

Demeo

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

No Man's Sky

Pistol Whip

The Light Brigade

Zenith: The Last City

PS VR2 comes out in just over a month now and, while we're pretty sure Beat Saber won't be a PS VR2 launch title, the game is at least confirmed to come out at some point in the near future. While this wouldn't normally be huge news, it's important to note that Beat Saber's developer, Beat Games, is owned by Meta. Yes, the same company that makes the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab).

So far, since Meta acquired Beat Games in 2019, the studio has continued to support the game on all platforms and, as this release shows, continues to expand the game's support beyond Meta platforms. That's great news for the VR industry at large.