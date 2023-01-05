Beat Saber is coming to PS VR2, after all
Details are light at the moment, though.
What you need to know
- At CES 2023, Sony announced that Beat Saber would be coming to PS VR2.
- No pricing or release date is set at this time.
- We don't yet know if this will be a free upgrade for players who already own Beat Saber on the PlayStation platform.
When many people hear the term VR, the first game that comes to mind is Beat Saber. The game is synonymous with VR in a way that most other games aren't, but it wasn't until Sony's CES 2023 conference that we got confirmation of the game coming to the next-generation PlayStation VR.
Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, took to the stage at CES to announce the game but didn't give too many details about its price, release date, or other burning questions in our minds. Players are hopeful that they'll get a free upgrade if they already own the original PS VR version of the game and, while we can assume all paid DLC will cross over to the PS VR2 (opens in new tab) version of the game, there are no guarantees at this time.
You can still preorder a PS VR2 (opens in new tab) right now and get it on the launch date of February 22, 2023. So far, we know that these PlayStation VR games will see a free upgrade to PS VR2 versions once the new system launches:
- After the Fall
- Demeo
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- No Man's Sky
- Pistol Whip
- The Light Brigade
- Zenith: The Last City
PS VR2 comes out in just over a month now and, while we're pretty sure Beat Saber won't be a PS VR2 launch title, the game is at least confirmed to come out at some point in the near future. While this wouldn't normally be huge news, it's important to note that Beat Saber's developer, Beat Games, is owned by Meta. Yes, the same company that makes the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab).
So far, since Meta acquired Beat Games in 2019, the studio has continued to support the game on all platforms and, as this release shows, continues to expand the game's support beyond Meta platforms. That's great news for the VR industry at large.
Android Central Newsletter
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.