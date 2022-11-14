Live
LIVE PSVR 2 pre-orders stock updates: reserve a PlayStation VR 2 headset
PSVR 2 preorders are bound to sell out almost immediately
PSVR 2 pre-orders will be available online on November 15. You should expect a tough time reserving one though despite that high price ($549/£529) and the fact the release date isn't until February 22 next year.
So yes, much like the PS5, the brand-new PlayStation VR 2 headset will almost certainly sell out straight away. To make things even harder, you'll find that your usual gaming stores might not get PSVR 2 stock straight away. That's because Sony has said that the new VR headset will "initially" only be sold directly from its own website, with retail partners being cut out of the equation.
Does that mean the first day, week, month... year? That, we imagine, will all very much depend on how well this initial phase goes. If Sony easily sells the first batch of PSVR 2 preorders itself, it might feel it can keep it going without retail support. If sales slow, or the preorders aren't as hot as hoped, then you might see Sony reevaluate its relationship with retailers to help shift the new headset.
Sony's done quite well selling PS5 units directly over the last couple of years, so we're not too surprised it's trying this method first. Even so, we'll tell you how to register at the PlayStation store (aka Sony Direct), but also list some other retailers worth keeping an eye on just in case they suddenly get stock in these early days. We'll also tell you about any games, bundles, or accessories that appear online in our live report below.
US PSVR 2 preorders: check these stores
Head over to the PlayStation store first, especially through the 15th, as Sony has confirmed stock will be available there before other retailers. Currently, the other stores only list the older VR headset, Oculus, or random gaming picks when searching for PSVR 2 preorders, but that could all change at any time. We'll keep checking them all for signs of life.
- PlayStation store: register for invite lottery
- Amazon US: check for stock
- Walmart: check for stock
- Best Buy: check for stock
- B&H Photo: check for stock
- Newegg: check for stock
UK PSVR 2 preorders: check these stores
The PlayStation Store should be the first place you try. The other retailers currently only seem to show last-gen PSVR, other VR price cuts, or just some random games when looking for the new model at this time. We'll keep updating the links below.
- PlayStation store: register for invite lottery
- Amazon UK: check for stock
- Currys: check for stock
- John Lewis: check for stock
- Game: check for stock
- AO: check for stock
Go direct with Sony
Before PSVR preorders officially go live tomorrow (November 15), Sony is inviting gamers to register their interest on the official PlayStation page.
This in no way guarantees you'll be able to preorder PSVR 2 tomorrow, but if you sign up today with the email address attached to your PSN account (so you'll need one of those too) then be on the lookout for an email from Sony over the next few days inviting you to place a preorder.
We imagine this would be a time-limited invite, so don't sit on it for long. Also, this option is only available in the following countries: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. If you're not in one of these countries, be sure to check in with your usual gaming retailers.
