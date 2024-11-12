Planning a phone upgrade this Black Friday? These are my picks

Black Friday is usually the best time to upgrade your phone; most major brands have exciting discounts on their best-selling devices, and with phone pricing inching ever higher, it's good to not have to pay retail prices. I used most phones released in 2024, and it has been a good year for device launches, both in the flagship and mid-range segments.

The state of the phone industry is such that we don't get massive upgrades every single year, and as such, most 2024 phones have been iterative updates. What's ironic is that the few devices that really stood out this year — Vivo X100 Ultra and X100 Pro, Find X7 Ultra, and Honor Magic 6 Pro — are limited to select regions and aren't widely available.

That said, the Pixel 9 series is noticeably better than previous years, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has improved tuning that allows it to take great photos, and the OnePlus 12 is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of the year.

If you're on an older device and are looking to upgrade or just need to make the switch to the latest tech, these are my phone recommendations for Black Friday. Although phone deals aren't live yet, earlier sales in the year gave us a good indication as to what we might get in terms of pricing, and I'm adding my own estimates.

OnePlus 12: $802 at Amazon (estimated to go down to $599) OnePlus did all the right things in 2024, and the OnePlus 12 continues to be a fantastic device. It handles demanding games without breaking a sweat, the battery life is among the best of any device, and it has already switched to a stable Android 15 build. The cameras are terrific as well, and it is able to hold its own against the best Android phones. The OnePlus 12 went down to as low as $599 earlier in the year, and that might be the case this holiday season as well. If it's anything under $599, the phone becomes an instant buy.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: $999 at Amazon (should go down to $899 or even $849) I used the 9 Pro XL much more than the regular 9 Pro, but I got started with the latter recently, and I have to say that I prefer it to the larger model. You get the same great cameras and software features, and while the battery isn't as big, I still get a day's worth out of it. While the device is relatively new, Google is usually generous with holiday deals, and if you can get anywhere close to $200 off, just buy the phone.

Google Pixel 8a: $399 at Amazon (estimated to go down to $349) I test a lot of mid-range phones, and there are only two devices you need to pay attention to in this category: the Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R. The Pixel 8a has better cameras, and the hardware is decent — if not great for gaming. You get a good OLED panel with 120Hz refresh, good battery life, and the best software of any mid-range phone. The Pixel 8a went down to $379 (it's $399 right now) earlier in the year, and it should be available for the same price once again, making it the bargain of the year.

OnePlus 12R: $499 at Amazon (estimated to hit $399 once again) It's a good thing OnePlus decided to sell the 12R globally, because the phone is still one of the best value-focused devices available today. It has a vibrant AMOLED panel, great hardware, terrific main camera, and stellar battery life and fast charging tech. It was available for $399, but anything lower than that would make it a downright steal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1,079 at Amazon (should go down to $899) You don't actually need to wait until Black Friday as the S24 Ultra is down to $1,079 right now, but I recommend waiting — it's going to be discounted in the coming weeks. Although the S25 Ultra is on the horizon, it shouldn't be radically different to what Samsung is already offering, and if you can get the S24 Ultra for anywhere close to the $900 mark, it would be a great option.

Retailers aren't waiting around until Black Friday to launch deals; Walmart already has early deals available right now, and they include decent discounts. I'll update this post once any of the deals on the aforementioned devices go live, so check back regularly.