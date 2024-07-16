Our favorite cheap OnePlus phone just scored a record-smashing discount with this Prime Day deal

Prime Day has officially started, and we're already seeing enough OnePlus phone deals to make your head spin. Case in point: you can save a record-breaking $150 by buying the affordable OnePlus 12R unlocked. You get a mid-range phone with a flagship-level Snapdragon 8Gen 2 processor, a 6.78-inch screen, 100W charging, IP65, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.

This flagship killer, as Android Central's Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda called it in his review, doesn't have wireless charging but offers some specs you would find on flagship phones. If you don't care for those more expensive phones but still want better specs than most budget phones, the OnePlus 12R is a great option.

OnePlus 12R 128GB: $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon for Prime Day The OnePlus 12R comes with a 30% discount today for Prime Day, making it more accessible for all. This flagship killer features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 50MP primary camera, Wi-Fi 7, Android 14, 5500mAh battery, and an IP67 rating. The OnePlus 12R is only a notch below the flagship OnePlus 12 model but it costs considerably less. You get a premium 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (2780x1264) display with Dolby Vision and 16,00 nits. The fancy-looking phone has a great style with its round camera bump. This is the moment to get the deal to enjoy this great Android phone and all the Amazon Prime Day deals going on right now.

✅Recommended if: you need a powerful processor without breaking the bank and need a phone with a fantastic 5500mAh battery. If you like the specs the OnePlus 12 has to offer, but don't really care in having a flagship phone.

❌Skip this deal if: the phone you need must have a telephoto camera, needs an IP68 rating, love high-quality selfies and videos. If you also need the phone to have wireless charging. The phone also only gets three years of software updates, so if having the latest Android version is important, you might want to go for one that offer more, such as the Galaxy S24 series.