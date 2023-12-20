OPPO confirms Find X7 camera details ahead of launch with new Sony sensor inbound

What you need to know

OPPO's official teaser confirms the existence of the Find X7 series while also detailing an upgrade for its camera system.

Sony's LYT-900 one-inch sensor will be implanted on the Find X7 series, with the promise of a better handle on abundant light scenarios and dynamic range.

The Find X7 Pro and Ultra were rumored to feature 50MP primary and ultra-wide lenses, alongside two telephoto lenses at 50MP.

What's next for OPPO's Find X series has gained new information as the company delivers confirmation alongside a teaser for its camera capabilities.

The OEM confirmed the existence of the Find X7 series on Weibo, which was accompanied by a teaser image for its new camera sensor (via Android Authority). The Find X7 series is stated to use the Sony LYT-900 one-inch sensor.

Its teaser suggests the sensor can handle more light in brighter situations, as well as improved dynamic range.

(Image credit: Oppo / Weibo)

The Find X6 Pro, released in June 2023, utilized the Sony IMX989 sensor on its 50MP primary lens. It helped the device capture video at 2K and 4K alongside Dolby Vision's HDR imaging software. With OPPO looking to further upgrade its flagship's camera performance, photos and videos should gain another boost.

In terms of leaks, OPPO's sudden teaser confirms what was speculated recently about the series' camera array. Expecting the Sony LTY-900 sensor in the Find X7 series is one part, and the rumored continued usage of a 50MP primary lens is another.

Leaks continued to purport that a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens is possible for the Find X7 Pro and/or X7 Ultra. However, rumors theorize OPPO could pop two telephoto lenses on its rear array, each at 50MP. One will allegedly provide a 3x zoom, and the other may grant a 6x zoom, rounding out the potential four-lens setup.

Those leaks also contained a supposed look at the Find X7 series and its large circular camera housing, offering some slight changes over the Find X6 Pro. The top portion of the device, including the array, may sport a silvery finish and a change before sliding into a leather backing.

When consumers can expect the series is still up in the air. OPPO's next flagship Android phone may land anywhere from January to early February.