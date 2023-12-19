Leaked Oppo Find X7 marketing poster spills the tea on its design

What you need to know

A leaked marketing material for the Find X7 series reveals a potential leather back, a distinctive circular camera bump, and a quad-camera setup.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Find X7 might boast a 50MP main shooter, 50MP ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the X7 Pro and Ultra could share a robust camera setup featuring Sony sensors and impressive optical zoom capabilities.

A leaked poster has uncovered the supposed design of the Oppo Find X7 series, giving us a peek at the models' round camera island.

Prolific leaker Max Jambor has dropped an image on X that seems like a marketing poster for the Oppo Find X6 successor. It's not clear if it's the Pro or Ultra, but word on the street is they might rock the same design.

The image showcases the phone's backside in all its glory, and it looks like it might sport a leather back and a standout circular camera island housing a four-camera setup.

This is in contrast to a previous leak showing off the supposed Find X7 Pro with a gigantic octagon camera island housing four sensors. Turns out that weird octagon design we saw earlier this month might not be the whole story.

(Image credit: Max Jambor / X)

Another leak from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station spilled the beans on the whole series' camera game. The tipster claims that the smartphone will pack a 50MP main camera, possibly the Sony LYT-808 sensor.

Alongside the main sensor, Oppo's upcoming flagship phone could include a 50MP ultrawide camera. And for that zoom action, Oppo is supposedly throwing in a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the X7 Pro and Ultra might have the same camera setup, comprising Sony's 50MP LYT900 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide. Leaks whisper they'll have not one but two telephoto lenses, each packing a 50MP punch. One zooms you in 3x closer, the other a whopping 6x thanks to its periscope telephoto lens. If Digital Chat Station's on the money, Oppo could be dropping the world's first smartphones with two periscope telephoto lenses.

The Find X7 hype train is barreling full steam ahead as the potential release dates approach. Rumor has it that Oppo's next contender for the best Android phones might make their debut in late January or early February next year. Fingers crossed for that sleek, circular camera we saw in the leaked photos. But Oppo loves a good curveball, so who knows what'll actually land?