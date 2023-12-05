Oppo's next top-tier flagship might have a camera setup like nothing you've seen

What you need to know

The Find X7 Pro could include a gigantic octagon camera island with four sensors, including two periscopes that will supposedly offer short and long-range options.

Rumors point to a 1-inch Sony sensor for the main shooter, promising flagship-level photos.

The camera island looks so packed, the LED flash had to find a new home outside the camera bump.

Oppo's Find X6 Pro successor is presumably just a few months away, and a new leak just gave us a sneak peek at its rear camera system.

A Weibo user has dropped a couple of real-world images claiming to be the Oppo Find X7 Pro (via GSMArena). One picture gives us a look at the display, and the other spills the beans on the back, hinting at Oppo's plan to ditch the ordinary camera bump and opt for a massive, octagon-shaped island.

The setup houses four camera sensors, including two periscope lenses for mind-blowing zoom. Word on the street is that one of those might be an IMX890 sensor.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo) (Image credit: Weibo)

If this pans out, the Find X7 Pro is set to make history as the world's first smartphone rocking two periscope telephoto cameras. That camera island also appears to house two more sensors and an unidentified lens.

While we're in the dark about the specifics, rumor has it that the main camera might pack a punch with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor. Furthermore, there are speculations about an IMX890 ultrawide sensor joining the party.

Despite the gigantic camera island, it doesn't seem to be big enough to accommodate the LED flash module, leading to a separate placement in the top corner.

Recent rumors also point to a curved screen with a potential 2K resolution and high-frequency dimming. The display may retain the punch-hole cutout right at the top center for a selfie snapper, which is supposed to be a 32MP IMX709 sensor.

Under the hood, the Find X7 Pro is said to draw its power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Oppo recently confirmed that the Find X7 series is jumping on the satellite connectivity bandwagon.

There's no official word on a launch date yet, but the next-gen flagship phones are expected to make their debut in the first quarter of 2024.