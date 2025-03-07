Your OnePlus 13 is receiving a new patch with another wave of camera updates

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13 was spotted receiving a new update early this morning in the U.S.

The update is roughly 1.3GB with camera improvements focused in the "tone" capabilities of the OnePlus 13's rear cameras.

There are rumors that OnePlus is developing a "mini" version of its latest flagship with a massive battery.

There appears to be an update slowly rolling out for the latest OnePlus flagship phone today (Mar. 7).

The update's appearance was spotted by Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich on a OnePlus 13 earlier this morning. The patch is marked as version CPH2655_15.0.0.602(EX01) on the flagship with a 1.26GB download size. While the download is sizeable, OnePlus' patch notes don't highlight numerous changes.

The core of this OxygenOS patch concerns the camera system for the OnePlus 13. The company says it's rolling in a fix to "improve the focus capability of the rear cameras." Additionally, the update works to refine the "tone and color" capabilities when users take photos with the rear camera array.

Lastly, the changelog notes system "stability and performance" improvements, though it lacks to state what these are — which is pretty standard.

OnePlus adds the patch contains the February 2025 security patch with this download. It's worth mentioning that OnePlus updated its thread on its community forum regarding this update extremely early this morning.

The company drew attention to users in North America receiving this update. It's likely just beginning to make its rounds, so users should keep their eyes open for it.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

This is the second time a OnePlus 13 patch has focused on the "tone" of photos with its rear cameras. An update from January not only tried to enhance the stability of its cameras, but also its "tone" capturing capabilities. That update at the beginning of the year came swiftly after the device's very first post-launch. OnePlus was fixing some lingering issues plaguing users while also delivering on some AI promises.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OnePlus 13 received a face-to-face AI translation feature, which lets users see what another person is saying in split-view. The update brought the feature to "select" headphones, as well.

Early January held its first post-launch update with the inclusion of Google's Gemini Nano integration and generative AI in Messages.

In other news, there are rumors that OnePlus is working on a "13 Mini" with a 6,000mAh battery. Allegedly, the Chinese OEM will work to keep the device extremely thin even with such a huge battery capacity. It gets us thinking the phone could sport the same Glacier battery tech as the flagship 13 — if these rumors are true, of course.