Another OnePlus 13 update expands its AI translations and fixes bugs

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13 is receiving another firmware update a week after the first arrived shortly after launch.

This second update improves the camera experience of the OnePlus 13 while also adding new AI translation features.

The first update integrated Google's Gemini Nano model with Google Messages on the OnePlus 13 for the Magic Compose experiment.

A little over a week later, OnePlus is pushing another update to its latest flagship series to fix several problems.

Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich spotted a new update on his OnePlus 13 earlier today (Jan 23). The update arrives as version CPH2655_15.0.0.405 (EX01) with a download size of 330MB. The patch is small, but its changelog details quite a few fixes for several aspects of the device, beginning with its cameras. OnePlus states it has fixed the colors of photos when users are in Master mode.

This small patch also aids the stability of the OnePlus 13 cameras while also improving the "tone" of pictures when using the rear set in Photo mode. Additionally, users will find a fix for the phone's zoom.

When OnePlus revealed its major OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) software in October, AI was a major part of it. The latest update for the OnePlus 13 includes new additions for its on-device AI, such as a "live translation feature that shows the translation of speech in real-time." Users can also listen to AI-based translations when wearing headphones, too.

Another newly added AI feature is a face-to-face translation feature that shows the translated speech of each speaker in a split view. Joining this is the ability for users to initiate a face-to-face translation session by tapping their headphones. OnePlus warns that this functionality will not work everywhere and is limited to "selected" headphones.

The Chinese OEM adds, "The translation of one language is played on the speaker on the phone, while the translation of the other language is played on the headphones."

The full patch notes are as follows:

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus also brought attention to this update and stated that users in India, the E.U., and other global regions should see this new update. While we've noticed the update here in the U.S., users should begin checking their devices as the week finishes for it, too.

The company's latest flagship models — the OnePlus 13 and 13R — debuted on January 7 and we've already picked up two firmware updates. The first update arrived last week as the Chinese OEM fixed some issues alongside the addition of Gemini Nano. Google's AI model brought its generative AI power to Google Messages on the newest devices. The OnePlus 13 and 13R now benefit from the new Magic Compose button, an experimental feature that provides suggested replies in conversations.