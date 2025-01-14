OnePlus 13 and 13R get their first updates, the flagship integrates Gemini Nano

What you need to know

OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R global models get their first firmware updates after launch.

Both firmware brings tons of improvements and fixes, as well as December 2024 security patches.

The OnePlus 13, however, gets generative AI in Google Messages, which is Gemini Nano-based.

The flagship OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R debuted last week globally. Both OnePlus phones have already started getting their first notable updates.

The OnePlus 13R, which launched with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, has started receiving its first OxygenOS 15.0.0.403 update for the regions including India, Europe, and North America with corresponding build numbers CPH2691_15.0.0.403(EX01), CPH2645_15.0.0.403(EX01), and CPH2647_15.0.0.403(EX01).

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 at Android Central has also started getting the CPH2655_15.0.0.402(EX01) build number. Per the corresponding community post regarding the OnePlus 13R, it is an incremental rollout being rolled out in batches. If you are already on the latest Android handset, expect it as soon as the rollout has just begun over the weekend.

The exclusive features included in the OnePlus 13 are new AI features to Google Messages, and according to Mishaal Rahman's findings (via Android Authority), evidently it is the inclusion of Gemini Nano. The firmware update for the handset in the U.S. brings a corresponding Android AICore app, which is required to download the AI model.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Central) (Image credit: Android Central)

The Google Messages on the OnePlus 13 will now have the new Magic Compose button, which is an experimental feature that utilizes generative AI to provide suggested replies, per the conversation in the respective chat.

According to the full changelog posted by OnePlus, the latest firmware for the OnePlus 13R shares some common things with the OnePlus 13 firmware update. It includes a new feature for the photos, which introduces personalized watermarks.

Like Android's Quick Share, the OnePlus 13 and the 13R have a Touch to-share feature, which now supports iOS devices with the new update. Sharing files and photos to other devices could be a lot better after the update.

Both phone users will see several improvements when it comes to shots captured through Photo mode. The shots taken through both handsets' primary camera and telephoto lens should look better, as color enhancements are included in the update.

Additionally, for the OnePlus 13, the improvements can be seen in the clarity of 4K videos at 60fps. A fix is also included for photos getting too bright while captured in rear camera mode — on both the OnePlus 13 and 13R.

Other notable improvements include the stability of Wi-Fi connections and connections made through Bluetooth. For a better user experience, the company is also adding charging status to Live Alerts on both handsets. Both firmwares carry the December 2024 Android security patch, and the latest release offers improvements across system stability and performance.

Other nifty features on the OnePlus 13 include the ability to add a new Weather widget in 1 x 2 size to the home screen, and other enhancements can be seen across the step tracker and storage cleaner widgets. The flagship OnePlus 13 also improves audio quality.