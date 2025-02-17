The alleged OnePlus 13 'Mini' may pack a huge battery in a compact frame

What you need to know

The alleged "mini" OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a flagship-level battery at 6,000mAh or higher.

The Weibo tipster states the device should remain fairly thin despite such a large battery.

Previous rumors claim the phone will see a redesigned camera "bar" with two lenses and a 6.3-inch OLED display.

Additional rumors have surfaced regarding the supposed battery plans for an alleged upcoming OnePlus device.

A post by Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) claims OnePlus will look to provide its recent flagship-level battery within the rumored "OnePlus 13 Mini" (via 9to5Google). The tipster suggests this rumored device will be the first "small screen" to reach a 6,000mAh capacity battery.

It seems that this was a follow-up post to another claim, that stated this 6.3-inch screen phone will receive a "6,000mAh plus" battery" in the "first half" of 2025. The publication notes an interaction between DCS and a user's comment about the phone's thickness (since it's all the rage).

The user questioned if the device would be roughly 9mm in thickness to accommodate such a large battery. Simply put: the tipster says "no."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus has put more effort into creating larger batteries that don't take much space, i.e., its new Glacier technology. The Chinese OEM discussed this new tech last summer, stating it leverages a "silicon carbon anode" to produce batteries with 6,000mAh or even 6,100mAh capacities. These new batteries support the company's 100W fast charging with the promise of holding at 80% battery health after four years.

This tech was packed into the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and the flagship OnePlus 13 model.

It's worth mentioning that while OnePlus is taking strides to further improve its batteries, Samsung is (just now) trying to catch up. The company is reportedly looking into silicon-carbon batteries for its next wave of Galaxy S phones, which have become notably stagnant regarding their battery and (the same old) 45W charging speed.

Elsewhere, rumors of a "mini" OnePlus 13 claim it will feature a dual-camera array, consisting of a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Speculation states the device may switch up its camera design by packing these lenses in a "bar" instead of the familiar circular housing. Rumors add the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite with a flat 6.3-inch OLED display.

Its launch window is still in limbo as some rumors claim the "first half" of 2025 while others purport the second half.