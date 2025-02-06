Alleged OnePlus 13 'Mini' camera leak suggests more changes than expected

What you need to know

A tipster on Weibo claims the OnePlus 13 "Mini" could change up the company's typical set of cameras.

The rumor states the phone could feature a dual-camera bar setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus 13 "Mini" rumors cropped up in November, stating the device could rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite and a 6.3-inch OLED screen.

OnePlus is allegedly working on a compact smartphone in the works and the latest rumors might've expanded on that idea.

Prominent Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) posted a series of camera specs and hardware changes (via PlayfulDroid). According to DCS, a "small" device could sport a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and (potentially) a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom.

Additionally, DCS claims this device could see a departure from OnePlus' recent circular camera array trend, like the 13 series or the 12 series. The leak states the phone, which is rumored to be the "OnePlus 13 Mini," could feature a "simple-bar" design for this proposed dual lens setup.

DCS ends their post purporting the smaller flagship variant could also sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The publication gives credit to this rumor by citing a recent statement by OnePlus industrial designer Lao Haoran about the future of product designs. It was stated by Haoran that the OEM's upcoming phones will feature a "renewed design," which could extend further beyond what's been rumored for the "mini" flagship.

Also, some users on Weibo wondered if the design rumor could make this variant look like the OnePlus Nord 4. Launched in August 2024, the Nord 4 features two large camera lenses side by side at the top of the back panel with its LED flash off to the right. This could be a potential design avenue; however, the term "bar" gets us wondering if things could teeter toward a Google Pixel-like bump.

Speculation aside, rumors of a OnePlus 13 "Mini" cropped up in November. A tipster claimed the phone would rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite alongside a flat 6.3-inch OLED display. These rumors were attached to other speculations that OPPO was working on a mini version of the Find X8.

OPPO's version is said to be on tap to debut in "early 2025." Speculation states the OnePlus variant could drop sometime during the "second half" of the year.