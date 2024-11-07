A 'mini' version of the OPPO Find X8 could be in the works

What you need to know

OPPO might be adding a compact "Mini" model to its Find X8 series, which recently launched in China.

Known leaker Digital Chat Station hinted that both the Find X8 Mini and a premium Find X8 Ultra could be on the way.

While details on the Mini's screen size are under wraps, it’ll likely have a smaller battery than the 6.59-inch Find X8’s 5630mAh capacity.

The Ultra is expected to go global, but it’s uncertain if the Mini will be available outside China.

Rumor has it that OPPO might be expanding its flagship Find X8 lineup with a new compact model. This possible addition would join the standard Find X8 and the high-end Find X8 Pro, both of which just launched in China last month.

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that we might see an OPPO Find X8 "Mini" soon, possibly alongside the anticipated Find X8 Ultra (via Smartprix). While it’s still unconfirmed, Digital Chat Station’s solid track record with leaks gives this rumor some weight.

While the prospect of a "small screen flagship" (machine-translated) is enticing, specific details regarding its screen size are yet to be revealed.

The tipster hasn't shared any specs, and OPPO hasn't officially confirmed either the Find X8 Ultra or the Find X8 Mini. If these models do come out, they’ll join OPPO's newest contenders to the leading Android phones out there, rounding out the lineup to four models.

Vivo, OPPO’s sister brand under BBK, recently launched a compact flagship with a 6.31-inch display and a light 187g design. In contrast, the standard Find X8 packs a bigger 6.59-inch screen and a 5630mAh battery. With these specs in mind, it’s likely that the rumored Find X8 Mini will come with a somewhat smaller battery.

On the other hand, the Find X8 Ultra is expected to sport a dual periscope telephoto setup with tweaked focal lengths, allowing for up to 10x hybrid zoom.

OPPO has a habit of saving its Ultra models for after the main flagship launch, a move that’s done wonders for the Find series. The Find X8 Ultra is likely to arrive between December and January, and if the rumors of a smaller ‘Mini’ version hold true, we could be in for an unexpected addition to the lineup.

It’s still unclear if this compact flagship will go global or stay exclusive to China. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Ultra is expected to get a broader international launch.