The wait is over — OPPO's Find X8 and x8 Pro are launching globally

OPPO is doing all the right things with its phones, and the Find X7 Ultra has one of the best overall camera packages of any device I used in 2024. The only issue is that the device is exclusive to China, with OPPO declining to launch it in global markets. That was the case last year as well, with the Find X6 Pro not heading outside the country.

Thankfully, that's changing with the introduction of the Find X8. OPPO just unveiled its 2025 flagships in China, and alongside the debut of the devices, the brand has confirmed that both the Find X8 and X8 Pro will be available in global markets. That's welcome news to anyone interested in what OPPO is doing on the imaging side of things, as it means both devices will launch with a global build of ColorOS.

In fact, both devices come with the latest Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out of the box. From Pete Lau, SVP and chief product officer at OPPO:

"Find X8 series sets a new standard for smartphone excellence, combining our superior Hasselblad Master Camera System with next-generation performance, battery technology, and a leap forward for OPPO AI as part of ColorOS 15. Find X8 is incredibly thin and light despite its powerful performance across the board, and Find X8 Pro is a camera flagship pushing industry limits with its incredible zoom."

OPPO started gaining momentum in western markets, but it pulled out of the region because of a 5G patent infringement lawsuit with Nokia. The litigation meant OPPO had to exit countries like Germany altogether, and it put a dent in the brand's global ambitions.

Nokia and OPPO came to an agreement earlier this year, with the phone brand signing a global cross-licensing deal covering Nokia's 5G patents. That effectively paved the way for an eventual return to global markets, and it's great to see that the Find X8 and X8 Pro will be sold globally, including key regions like the U.K. and India.

There's no telling when these devices will go on sale globally just yet, but with other Chinese manufacturers debuting their flagships earlier than usual, we shouldn't have to wait too long. The OnePlus 13 is being announced next week — as is the Xiaomi 15 — and Honor's Magic 7 is just around the corner as well.