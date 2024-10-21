Xiaomi 15 will be first Snapdragon 8 Elite phone to launch globally

What you need to know

Xiaomi's SVP and president, Adam Zeng, discussed what consumers can expect from the Xiaomi 15 series during Qualcomm's Summit 2024.

Zeng states the phone will be "the first phone globally" to utilize the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The company states the chip will be paired with its HyperCore technology to deliver lower core temperatures and offer a 29.7% reduction in power consumption.

The Xiaomi 15 series will launch "at the end of October."

Qualcomm is hosting its annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii and Chinese OEM Xiaomi announced important news concerning its next flagship.

During the keynote, the SVP and president of Xiaomi, Adam Zeng, arrived on stage to discuss what consumers can expect in the future. The major highlight of Zeng's onstage presence was that the Xiaomi 15 series will feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Zeng states the phones will be "the first" devices to rock the new chip "globally."

The company SVP added that the user experience "is the most important." Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite will be paired with Xiaomi's HyperCore. Zeng states this technology covers four areas: performance, graphics, networking, and security.

Together, Zeng says consumers grabbing the Xiaomi 15 will experience "full-frame performance" during intensive games. Both HyperCore and the Snapdragon 8 Elite are said to drop the phone's power consumption by 29.7%. Moreover, the Xiaomi 15 series may stay cooler as peak internal temperatures are "three degrees lower" (Celsius) compared to Qualcomm's previous gen.

Lastly, Zeng announced that the Xiaomi 15 series will launch "at the end of October." Xiaomi's William Lu added in separate statement that the 8 Elite will usher in "a new era of on-device generative AI with the support of on-device multi-modal generative AI applications."

Other news from Xiaomi during the keynote touted its continued presence in the #3 spot of the top smartphone brands globally. What's more, the Chinese OEM reportedly accounts for 22.1% of "total shipments" in 2024.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm announced its newest SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite during its Summit 2024 event in Maui. The chip is built off the 3nm, TSMC process with two prime cores, clocking out at 4.32GHz prime cores. The chip's internal structure continues with six 3.53GHz performance cores and 5.3Gbps LPDDR5X memory.

Qualcomm states the Snapdragon 8 Elite reaches a 45% boost in single and multi-core performance over its predecessor. Additionally, the chip should deliver a 44% increase in phone efficiency. AI was the name of the game for the SD 8 Gen 3 and that continues today. With 45% "better performance per watt," the 8 Elite should fall seamlessly in line with Google's Gemini for snappy on-device usage.